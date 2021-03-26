Russia Slams British Draft Resolution on Human Rights Situation in Syria

The representative of the Russian delegation to the UN Human Rights Council has called the British draft resolution “completely biased,” reports SANA.

Russia has strongly slammed the British draft resolution on the human rights situation in Syria as “completely biased.”

Russian news agency TASS quoted the representative of the Russian delegation to the Human Rights Council, Dmitry Vorobyov, as saying that the draft resolution is completely biased and based on issues that lack proof.

He added that it distorts reality and is blatantly politicized.

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Hussam al-Din Ala, said that the states that sponsor terrorism, occupy parts of Syrian lands, and impose unilateral measures that rise to the level of crimes against humanity have no political or moral legitimacy to submit resolutions about the human rights status in Syria.

