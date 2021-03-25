Syria Secures 25 Tons of Oxygen As Aid To Lebanon

Syria will donate oxygen to Lebanon to help it battle the Coronavirus pandemic, writes The Syria Times.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has secured 25 tons of oxygen as the first batch of medical aid to Lebanon amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country.

Syria’s Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabash met on Wednesday with Lebanon’s Caretaker Minister of Public Health Hamad Hassan to discuss the crisis that resulted from the vast outbreak of coronavirus in Lebanon.

In a press conference following the meeting, Ghabbash said that Syria will provide Lebanon with 75 tons of oxygen over three days in a way that doesn’t affect the availability of oxygen in Syria.

On his part, the Lebanese minister thanked Assad for the fraternal and responsible response which will help in saving the lives of many Lebanese, stressing that “we have shared many honorable stances, and today we are sharing the battle against the coronavirus pandemic”.

