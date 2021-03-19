Syrian-Iraqi Joint Committee Discusses Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation

Syria and Iraq discuss enhancing economic, trade, cultural, and scientific cooperation, writes SANA.

Activities of the tenth session of the Syrian-Iraqi Joint Committee started in Baghdad on Thursday to discuss means of developing cooperation between the two countries in various domains.

The meeting was co-chaired by Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil and Iraqi Minister of Trade Alaa Ahmed al-Jubouri.

During the meeting, Jubouri stressed that the historical, geographical, cultural, and social ties between the two countries constitute motivating factors for enhancing mutual cooperation. He pointed out that his country’s government hopes that the activities of the committee will constitute a turning point for bilateral relations in various domains, particularly for economic, trade, cultural, and scientific sectors.

There are large understanding points between the two sides, he said, adding that there are other issues which need consultation and coordination in all domains to serve the interests of the two countries.

For his part, Khalil stressed the importance of those meetings in strengthening bilateral relations and developing bilateral economic, trade, artistic, cultural, and scientific cooperation in addition to signing new agreements.

In a statement to SANA correspondent in Baghdad, Khalil expressed the Syrian government’s keenness to enhance cooperation with Iraq.

