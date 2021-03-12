US State Department Responds to UAE Criticism of Caesar Act

The US has emphasized that the Syrian government’s peace process should listen to the will of Syrian citizens, writes Tammouz.

In its response to the UAE’s criticism of the Caesar Act, the US State Department stressed the importance of the Bashar al-Assad regime and its supporters to resort to political dialogue and open the way for humanitarian aid.

A US State Department of State spokesperson commented to Al-Hurra TV on the statements of the UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed in which he criticized the Caesar Act.

“I believe that stability in Syria and the wider region can only be achieved through a political process that represents the will of all Syrians, and we are committed to working with allies, partners, and the United Nations to ensure that a political solution is kept within reach,” the spokesperson said.

“The very serious humanitarian crisis in Syria is a direct result of the Bashar al-Assad regime’s obstruction of life-saving aid, systemic corruption, and economic mismanagement,” he added.

According to Abdullah bin Zayed, “it is imperative that the regime and its supporters engage seriously in political dialogue and allow humanitarian aid to reach comm

unities in need, in order to achieve a sustainable end to the suffering of the Syrian people.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.