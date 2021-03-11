Government Says EU’s Policy Towards Syria Is Colonial

Syria’s foreign ministry has described the EU’s Syria stance as “colonial,” writes SANA.

The Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Wednesday that the EU, with its applied policy, is only a continuation of colonialism, reiterating that statements of some EU officials on its role and conditions in the reconstruction process clearly indicate a misunderstanding of what is going on in Syria.

In a statement recited by Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Ayman Sousan, the ministry said that some EU officials occasionally release statements about the EU’s role and basic conditions regarding the reconstruction process and relations with Syria. He affirmed that repeating those statements, which are built on the illusions and dreams of EU officials, clearly indicate their misunderstanding of what is going on in Syrian and the region.

The statement pointed out that the EU had never offered donations to Syria, only loans that were paid periodically from the Syrian people. It added that all facilities — which Syria had contracted with the EU before the war in the field of electricity and health — have been stopped due to the EU blockade and sanctions on Syria, which negatively affect Syrian citizens and cause an increase in fatality rates.

The statement stressed that the EU has departed from Syria just as colonialism did and it won’t return under any name, as neither a political process nor elections satisfy them.

It added that if there are conditions to be laid, then it is Syria who should lay them, asserting that the only binding condition is the return of Syria mainly through the gate of Syrian sovereignty and interests.

The statement concluded by maintaining that the EU officials should not waste their time in drafting statements which only carry their dreams and illusions, as for Syria, the policy of the EU and that of the Islamic State (ISIS) are two sides of the same coin, which is the US coin.

