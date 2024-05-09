Who is Behind the Postponement of Arab Liaison Committee Meeting on Syria?

Al-Modon reported, citing a reliable source, that Jordan played an important role in the postponement of the Arab Liaison Committee on Syria, originally scheduled for Wednesday. The source revealed that Jordan proposed the delay, citing the Arab Committee’s frustration with the Syrian regime’s lack of response to demands put forth by Jordan.

According to the source, Jordan’s proposal garnered swift approval from Saudi Arabia, followed by unanimous agreement from the remaining members of the committee. Jordan’s proposal outlines that Arab demands directed at the Syrian regime will be addressed in upcoming sessions of technical committees and Arab foreign ministers, leading up to the Arab summit slated to take place in Manama, Bahrain, in approximately one week.

The potential rescheduling of the Arab Liaison Committee’s meeting hinges on the outcomes of discussions during the gathering of Arab foreign ministers in Manama, particularly with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad.

Regarding Saudi Arabia’s stance, the leadership has heeded advice to temper their engagement with the Syrian regime, aiming to gauge its commitment to meeting Arab requirements. These demands primarily entail halting the illicit trafficking of weapons and narcotics across the Jordanian border. The Saudi leadership intends to await the results of consultations with Mekdad and the Arab Liaison Committee before proceeding further.

The decision to exercise patience aligns with recent developments, including the recent enactment of the “Captagon-2” legislation by the U.S. administration. Additionally, it fits within the broader evaluation of Saudi Arabia’s approach toward Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Meanwhile, Al-Watan, a pro-regime publication, reported that despite intensified diplomatic efforts, the Arab Liaison Committee’s second meeting remains unconfirmed following the postponement of the initially scheduled date. Sources, described as “informed,” indicated that the request for postponement stemmed from a desire for further consultation among the participating parties, without specifying which party made the request. It’s noted that invitations were extended to all concerned parties, including the Secretary-General of the Arab League.

The Arab Liaison Committee convened its inaugural meeting on August 15 in Cairo, Egypt, with the presence of the Syrian regime’s Foreign Minister, Faisal Mekdad. During this session, the committee presented Mekdad with proposals addressing certain issues outlined in the Arab initiative. The committee’s composition includes the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Lebanon, and the Syrian regime, along with the Secretary-General of the Arab League. Despite these efforts, the Arab initiative’s stipulations remain largely unmet, as evidenced by the surge in drug smuggling from Syria to Jordan and the impeded progress in resuming meetings of the Constitutional Committee, a key demand outlined in the initiative.

