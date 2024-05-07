Postponement of Meetings of Arab Liaison Committee on Syria to Unspecified Date

Intensive diplomatic efforts to convene the meetings of the Arab Liaison Committee have hit a roadblock, with its second session, initially slated for Wednesday in Baghdad, Iraq, being postponed to a later date.

Despite invitations extended to all participating parties, including the League of Arab States, the meeting was deferred upon the request of one member, citing the need for further consultations, as per sources monitoring Al-Watan.

Yassin Sharif al-Hajimi, the charge d’affaires of the Iraqi embassy in Syria, clarified to Al-Watan that the postponement was due to the participating countries’ focus on preparations for the upcoming Arab summit in Manama, Bahrain.

Hajimi stated, “The meetings have been rescheduled to accommodate the ongoing preparations for the Arab summit. A new date will be deliberated after the forthcoming summit on the sixteenth of May, as the ministers from concerned nations are deeply engrossed in these preparations.”

He further noted that discussions on various agenda items would likely occur on the sidelines of the Arab ministerial meeting scheduled for May fourteenth, anticipating a thorough review of topics, including progress on the “step-for-step” initiative aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis comprehensively, along with updates on recent contacts and visits within this framework.

The inaugural session of the Arab Ministerial Liaison Committee on Syria took place in Cairo in mid-August.

Comprising the foreign ministers of Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, and Egypt, along with the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, the committee was established on May 7, 2023.

