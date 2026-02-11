Washington’s Message to Damascus: No Blank Cheques

One day after Paris announced President Emmanuel Macron’s planned investment mission to Damascus, Washington delivered a markedly different signal. During a public hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Chairman Brian Mast addressed Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa directly, underscoring that while the United States has opened channels of communication, it has not extended endorsement.

The contrast with France’s approach is unmistakable. Paris dispatches corporate delegations; Washington dispatches conditions. Macron seeks influence through investment; Mast insists influence must be earned.

“From Adversary to Interlocutor”

Mast’s testimony stood out for both its substance and its personal framing. A Republican congressman and former U.S. soldier, he recounted asking Al-Sharaa how their relationship had shifted “from enmity to dialogue,” given the Syrian president’s past affiliation with Al-Qaeda. Al-Sharaa’s response, according to Mast, expressed a desire to “turn the page.”

But Mast made clear that personal rapport does not equate to institutional trust. “The Syrian president does not have a blank cheque from the United States,” he said.

His concerns were specific: the continued presence of foreign fighters—including some backed by Turkey—within Syrian security structures; the treatment and future of the U.S.-aligned Syrian Democratic Forces; and the unresolved fate of roughly 7,000 detained ISIS fighters. On the latter, Mast argued that neither transfer to Iraq nor continued detention in current facilities constitutes an adequate long-term solution.

Conditional Engagement

The Caesar Act sanctions—partially eased—remain a central point of leverage. Mast outlined the conditions tied to any further relief: protection of minority communities and their meaningful inclusion in state institutions, completion of military integration, and sustained counter-terrorism cooperation.

Regarding the recent Damascus–SDF agreements, Mast described them as promising but “not yet fully implemented.” Washington, he emphasized, “awaits actions, not words.” This posture reflects a broader U.S. approach: engagement without normalization, dialogue without endorsement.

Mast also addressed Russia’s continued presence in Syria, noting that Moscow’s motives remain “not entirely clear,” while hinting at a connection to Bashar al-Assad’s presence in Russia. The implication was unmistakable: Washington is wary of Damascus attempting to balance or play external powers against one another—a familiar Syrian tactic now met with diminished patience on Capitol Hill.

A Coherent Duality

Viewed alongside France’s announcement, a coherent Western dual-track approach emerges. Europe, led by Paris, is moving toward economic re-engagement and reconstruction positioning. The United States, through Congress, is emphasizing security benchmarks, minority protections, and verifiable implementation.

Neither capital is reverting to pre-2011 assumptions. Both are engaged, but on different timelines, with different tools, and with different currencies of influence. Macron offers investment. Mast offers vigilance.

For Damascus, navigating these parallel tracks—and demonstrating progress on both economic and security fronts—will shape the next phase of its international reintegration.

Washington’s message is firm, if not final. The page may be turning, but the chapter remains open.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.