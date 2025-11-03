Washington Alerts Iraq to Imminent Military Action in Syria, Warns Against Militia Interference

Iraq’s Defence Minister, Thabit al-Abbasi, has revealed that he received an official notification from his American counterpart, Pete Hegseth, concerning imminent military operations to be conducted within Syrian territory. The message was unequivocal: any involvement by “armed Iraqi militias” in these operations would carry serious consequences. No further details were disclosed.

Speaking in an interview with Al-Sharqiya television, al-Abbasi recounted a telephone conversation with Secretary Hegseth that took place around ten days ago. The call, which lasted between eleven and twelve minutes, was attended on the Iraqi side by the Chief of Staff of the Army, the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, the Assistant Commander of Operations, and the Director of Military Intelligence—highlighting the importance of the exchange.

Operations Inside Syrian Territory

The minister explained that Hegseth began by referencing ongoing American military activity in the region, issuing a stark warning against interference from factions—a clear allusion to the Iran-aligned “armed Iraqi militias”.

Abbasi said Hegseth did not provide operational specifics, only stating that U.S. forces were “carrying out missions in the region, specifically within Syrian territory”.

The conversation also touched on matters of bilateral cooperation, including the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, a memorandum of understanding on security and intelligence—currently awaiting signature—and the expected delivery of Bell helicopters to Iraq.

As the call concluded, Hegseth issued a stern parting statement: “This is your final notification… and you know full well the stance of the current administration.”

On 9 October, the U.S. Department of the Treasury imposed a fresh wave of sanctions targeting Iraqi banking figures and companies linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Kata’ib Hezbollah. Among those affected was Al-Muhandis Company, the financial backbone of the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Washington described the move as part of efforts to “dismantle corruption and money-laundering networks that support armed groups operating inside and outside Iraq”.

No Safe Haven for Iran or Its Proxies

In his first public statement since taking office, Mark Savaya, President Donald Trump’s envoy to Iraq, outlined his vision and forthcoming plans.

Al-Shaybani: No Tangible Progress with the SDF, Yet the Broader Trajectory Remains Auspicious

Savaya praised what he termed “the Iraqi government’s firm steps to reduce external influence and bring all weapons under state control”.

He stated: “The United States government has made it clear that there is no place for armed groups operating outside the authority of the state.” He pledged to work towards “making Iraq great once again”, echoing President Trump’s signature campaign message.

He continued: “In the past three years, Iraq’s leadership has taken significant steps to guide the country in the right direction—both politically and economically. Iraq is reclaiming its sovereignty by limiting foreign interference, centralising arms under legitimate authority, and opening its markets to international investment for the reconstruction of its fragile infrastructure.”

However, Savaya warned that “the mission remains incomplete. Iraq needs continued support to stay on this course. The United States has made it clear that no refuge will be given to militias operating outside the state’s framework.”

He stressed that Iraq’s stability and prosperity depend on “unified security forces under one government, one commander-in-chief, and one flag that represents all Iraqis”. Without such unity, he warned, “Iraq’s sovereignty and progress will remain at risk”.

A Sovereign Iraq Free from Foreign Interference

The American envoy emphasised that the welfare of the Iraqi people—and the broader region—relies on “a sovereign Iraq, free from malign external interference, including that of Iran and its proxies, dedicated to its citizens and living peacefully with its neighbours”.

In this regard, he noted, unity and coordination between federal and regional authorities form “the cornerstone of lasting security, economic growth, and national cohesion”.

Savaya described Iraq as a pivotal country in the region, one that must fulfil its natural role in advancing peace, security, and stability. “Iraq must not revert to the past or embrace policies that hinder unity and progress,” he said.

In conclusion, the envoy declared: “Iraq remains of vital importance to both the region and the United States. It will continue to be one of America’s most steadfast and valued partners. I am committed, in taking up this role, to strengthening that partnership—and to helping make Iraq great once again.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.