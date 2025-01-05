Al-Shibani in Doha: Qatar as a Partner in Peacebuilding

“Qatar has played a significant role in supporting the Syrian people and will be a key partner in the peacebuilding phase,” Syrian caretaker Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani stated on Sunday. He noted that his discussions with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, covered “all fundamental and strategic issues,” while expressing gratitude to Qatar for its assistance and strategic partnership.

In a joint press conference with Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed al-Khalifi, following their talks in Doha, Al-Shibani reiterated Syria’s appeal to the United States to lift sanctions imposed on the Syrian people. “We shared our concerns with Qatar, particularly regarding the economic sanctions that are impacting the Syrian population,” he said.

Khalifi affirmed Qatar’s unwavering commitment to supporting Syria, stating that Doha would continue its efforts to aid the Syrian people in the coming phase. He added that discussions with the Syrian delegation focused on steps to contribute to building Syria’s future state.

The Syrian delegation, comprising Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani, Defense Minister Marhaf Qasra, and Intelligence Service Chief Anas Khattab, was received by Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. According to a statement from Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the “X” platform, the meeting addressed the cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen and expand these ties. The discussions also touched on the latest developments in Syria, enhanced Qatari humanitarian aid efforts, and other topics of mutual interest.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.