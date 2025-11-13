U.S. Secretary of State: Failure of Syrian Government Could Trigger Civil War

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a stark warning on Thursday, stating that Syria teeters on the brink of descending into full-scale civil war should its current government falter in its mission.

Rubio’s remarks followed the recent visit to Washington by Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, who met with President Donald Trump to discuss a wide range of issues relating to Syria and the broader region.

Washington’s Objective: Stabilising Damascus or Facing Collapse

Speaking to reporters, Rubio stressed that the United States is committed to giving Damascus every possible opportunity to succeed in the monumental task of rebuilding the country. He warned that the only alternative to success would be Syria’s disintegration into an ungovernable territory—fertile ground for terrorist groups and malign actors.

“If this governmental effort collapses—whether through its own failings or an inability to endure—Syria would plunge into a full-blown civil war,” Rubio said. “Such failure would ignite an entirely new conflagration.”

The Secretary of State reiterated that the United States supports Syrian efforts to build a truly national government—one that includes all elements of Syrian society and offers genuine security for all. The overarching objective, he stated, is to prevent Syria from reverting into a platform for Iranian influence, a sanctuary for Daesh, or a launchpad for attacks on neighbouring states.

He further warned that the collapse of the current political project would open the door to civil conflict, making Syria a battleground for “every dangerous force in the Middle East—including a renewed wave of Iranian influence that would empower Hezbollah.”

According to Rubio, the present course offers the most promising chance to avoid such a catastrophic scenario. Nonetheless, he acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge, citing a range of obstacles confronting the Syrian leadership: the presence of foreign fighters, internal disputes—including Kurdish issues in the north and concerns among Bedouin and Druze communities in the south—and the need to address what he described as “Israel’s legitimate security concerns.”

U.S. Envoy Reflects on Trump–Sharaa Talks

On Monday, transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa held talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House—the first official visit by a Syrian head of state to Washington since Syria gained independence in 1946.

The two leaders discussed a range of pressing issues, with security topping the agenda. Syria pledged to become a reliable security partner by formally joining the Global Coalition against Daesh. Both sides also committed to efforts aimed at lifting Caesar Act sanctions to facilitate Syria’s reconstruction. Further agreement was reached on measures to incorporate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the new Syrian national army.

Commenting on the summit, US Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack—who participated in the meetings—revealed a mutual understanding on a number of militant groups, including Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

“Damascus will now actively support us in confronting and dismantling the remnants of Daesh, the Revolutionary Guard, Hamas, Hezbollah, and other terrorist networks,” Barrack said. “It will stand as a committed partner in the global pursuit of lasting peace.”