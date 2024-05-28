U.S. Forces Intensify Military Exercises in Eastern Syria

U.S. forces, alongside the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), recently conducted live ammunition military exercises at the Vanguard camp (mouaskar al-Tala’ii) , situated east of Hassakeh. Preceding this, they underwent training at their military base established within the Omar oil field in Deir-ez-Zor.

According to a source familiar with the matter speaking to Athr Press, the exercises comprised assaults on sites and fortifications within the camp, simulating attacks on armed group headquarters, particularly during air landing operations.

These exercises were concurrent with similar drills conducted by US forces at the Omar oil field base in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

Primarily, the Vanguard Camp serves as a hub for conducting military exercises for SDF forces. On May 12, both U.S. forces and the SDF engaged in comparable exercises lasting several days.

Furthermore, on May 22, joint military exercises were held by U.S. forces and the SDF at the Rubaria base in al-Malikiyah’s countryside, the northeastern extremity of the governorate. These exercises encompassed airdrops, fortification storming tactics, handling armed groups, and live missile firing toward simulated targets.

Last week, joint military exercises between U.S. forces and the SDF were conducted at the Conoco gas field base in Deir-ez-Zor’s northern countryside. Spanning three days, these exercises involved artillery and mortar usage alongside live maneuvers.

U.S. forces persistently conduct military exercises alongside the SDF at the military bases established in eastern Syria. The exercises are concentrated in Hassakeh at the Rubaria base in Malikiyah’s countryside, Tal Baydar and Qasrak bases in the northwest of the governorate, as well as the Vanguard camp in Hassakeh city. In Deir-ez-Zor, US military exercises focus on the Conoco gas field and the Omar oil field bases.

In 2015, the United States deployed its forces in Syria as part of the International Coalition formation and established several military bases, primarily situated near the oil and gas fields in the eastern part of the country. Notably, these include the Omar oil field base, the Conoco gas field base in Deir-ez-Zor, the Kharab al-Jir base, al-Malikiyah, Tal Baydar, the Qasrak base, the Himo and Shaddadi base in Hassakeh, and the Tanf base in southeastern Syria at the Syria-Jordan-Iraq triangle.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.