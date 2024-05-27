Once CHP Comes Back to Power, Relations with Syria will be Normalized

Turkish opposition leader and Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader, Ozgur Ozel, has sparked renewed discussion on the Syrian issue within Turkish internal politics with his recent statements.

In his remarks, Ozel criticized the Erdogan government’s policies towards Syria, highlighting numerous mistakes in handling both the Syrian crisis and the refugee issue. He advocated for negotiating with President Bashar al-Assad and promoting peace in Syria.

During a television interview, Ozel condemned the Turkish government’s approach to the Syrian crisis from its onset. He referenced the foundational principles of Turkish foreign policy established by the Republic’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, emphasizing non-interference in neighbouring countries’ internal affairs, respect for their territorial integrity, and refraining from engagement with non-state actors within these countries. Ozel questioned the endorsement of Erdogan’s 2011 prayer speech at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus and the agreements with Russia and America on joint patrols in Syria.

“I vehemently oppose the policies that have resulted in the influx of four to five million refugees into Turkey due to misguided decisions.”

Ozel affirmed his willingness to normalize relations with the Syrian government under his party’s leadership, asserting that “once the Republican People’s Party assumes power in Turkey, we will pursue normalization and peace with Syria, enabling Syrians to return to their homeland with dignity.” He emphasized the importance of international collaboration to restore livability to Syria rather than exploiting refugees as political tools.

