U.S. Envoy Confirms Syrian President Sharaa to Visit Washington on November 10

During the 21st IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Thomas J. Barrack confirmed to Al-Majalla Editor-in-Chief Ibrahim Hamidi that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is scheduled to visit Washington, D.C., on November 10. The visit marks a significant diplomatic development and coincides with Syria’s formal entry into the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

Syria Joins the Anti-ISIS Coalition

President Sharaa’s upcoming visit follows Syria’s decision to join the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS, which includes 89 member states. The coalition was formed to counter the threat posed by ISIS, which controlled large areas of Syria and Iraq between 2014 and 2017. Although the group lost territorial control by 2019, it continues to operate through sleeper cells and clandestine networks. Barrack indicated that Syria’s participation will involve joint operations, intelligence sharing, and coordinated efforts to prevent ISIS resurgence. Five joint strikes in recent months have already demonstrated early cooperation.

Sharaa’s visit will be the first by a Syrian head of state to Washington since Syria gained independence in 1946. Previous interactions between Syrian and U.S. leaders have taken place in third-party locations, such as Geneva, or during U.S. presidential visits to Damascus. This direct engagement signals a shift in bilateral relations and may reflect broader changes in Syria’s foreign policy posture.

The groundwork for this visit was laid during a meeting between Sharaa and President Donald Trump in Riyadh on May 14. That encounter reportedly led to discussions about easing sanctions and reintegrating Syria into regional and international frameworks. Sharaa also addressed the United Nations General Assembly in September, calling for reconciliation and signaling a new phase in Syria’s diplomatic outreach.

Regional Negotiations and Security Talks

In addition to developments with the United States, Syria has reportedly held five rounds of indirect negotiations with Israel, facilitated in Paris and other locations. These talks have focused on security arrangements, including potential demilitarized zones and mutual non-aggression commitments. Barrack suggested that a formal agreement could be reached before the end of the year, contributing to regional stability and reducing the risk of renewed conflict.

Sharaa’s visit to Washington is expected to be a key moment in Syria’s evolving international role, reflecting ongoing efforts to reestablish diplomatic ties and participate in multilateral security initiatives.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.