Turkey Confirms Coordination with Damascus on Military Training Base, Joint Operations Center in Syria

Turkey’s Ministry of Defense has confirmed ongoing coordination with the Syrian government regarding plans to support the newly restructured Syrian army, including the potential establishment of a military training base inside Syria. This follows a regional agreement to bolster counterterrorism efforts and enhance regional stability.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Turkish defense sources revealed that a ministerial-level meeting took place in Amman on March 9, with the participation of Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan. During the meeting, the five countries agreed to support Syria’s efforts to combat terrorism—particularly the threat posed by ISIS.

The ministry said the creation of a joint operations center was a direct response to a request from the new Syrian government. “The project has received regional consensus, and work is currently underway to bring it to life,” the statement noted.

A Focus on Sovereignty and Stability

Turkish Defense Ministry spokesperson Zeki Aktürk stressed that Ankara remains committed to safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity and enabling the new Syrian leadership to assert state authority across the country. “Ensuring security and stability in Syria is a top priority for Turkey,” the ministry said.

In parallel, Turkey is evaluating the possibility of establishing a military training base to help build the capacity of the new Syrian army, also at the request of the Syrian government. Turkish officials confirmed that all military activities on Syrian soil are being closely coordinated with relevant parties and conducted under tight security measures.

Reports of Additional Turkish Military Presence

The announcement follows recent reports in Israeli and Turkish media alleging that Turkey is planning to establish three new military bases in central Syria. According to Israeli outlets, the Israeli government has asked the United States to intervene to halt the project.

Turkey’s Hürriyet newspaper, which is close to the government, reported that Ankara is preparing to train and assist in restructuring the new Syrian army. Two months ago, Reuters cited unnamed sources saying Turkey intends to establish bases in central Syria, a region often referred to as the Syrian Badia, a vast desert area critical for military logistics.

Toward a Defense Agreement?

Diplomatic sources say Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are expected to meet in Ankara soon to discuss a bilateral defense agreement. According to four informed sources, the deal may include the establishment of Turkish airbases, access to Syrian airspace, and a formal military training program for the Syrian army under Turkish supervision.

Sources close to Syrian and regional intelligence told Television Syria that the agreement could pave the way for two Turkish bases in Syria’s central desert, potentially marking a major shift in the country’s post-war security architecture.

If finalized, this cooperation would signal a new phase in Syrian-Turkish relations—one marked not by confrontation, but by joint strategic planning in the wake of the Assad regime’s collapse.

