Türk in Damascus: Transitional Justice is Key for Syria’s Future

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk underscored the critical importance of achieving “transitional justice” in Syria as the nation rebuilds following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime and the establishment of a new administration. Speaking from Damascus during his first visit to the country, Türk emphasized, “Transitional justice is critical as Syria moves into the future. Revenge and vengeance are never the answer.”

During his visit, Türk met with Ahmad al-Sharaa, the leader of Syria’s new administration, as part of a delegation from the UN Human Rights Office, according to the Syrian News Agency (SANA). At a press conference, he urged an “urgent” reassessment of international sanctions on Syria, emphasizing their impact on the daily lives of Syrians. “As the international community discusses sanctions, it will be necessary to consider their effects on the lives of the Syrian people,” Türk said, calling for a swift review aimed at lifting the sanctions.

Türk described his visit as “historic,” expressing admiration for the resilience and determination of the Syrian people despite immense challenges. “I lived a historic moment while hearing everyone’s pain,” he said, adding that the UN office in Damascus has been actively monitoring human rights violations. He noted the harrowing testimonies of victims, highlighting widespread arrests, freezing prison conditions, and the deaths of thousands in detention. “There is a lot of work for the United Nations to do, and the Syrian people must receive all the support they need,” he emphasized.

Türk detailed his discussion with Al-Sharaa, focusing on the challenges Syria faces and the need to build a nation that ensures dignity for all its citizens. “The transition of power must promote justice, as it is a step forward for human rights,” he remarked. He stressed the importance of creating a free Syria where all people can live in dignity without discrimination, describing the current period as a “promising time” after decades of repression.

The High Commissioner highlighted the need for comprehensive rehabilitation of Syria’s education, health, and shelter systems. He also called for the prosecution of those responsible for crimes against humanity, emphasizing the necessity of achieving justice without discrimination due to the scale of the crimes committed. Referring to the UN’s initiative to search for the missing, Türk acknowledged the significant challenges related to social cohesion and stressed the importance of national reconciliation.

In a separate development, the Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, announced that its representatives met with Türk and his delegation. Discussions focused on mechanisms to achieve justice for Syrians, hold perpetrators accountable, and preserve critical crime scenes, such as prisons and security branches, from tampering or alteration. The protection of mass graves and the establishment of joint mechanisms between the UNHCR and civil society organizations were also prioritized.

Türk’s meeting with Al-Sharaa coincided with the arrival of a German delegation in Damascus, led by German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze. The delegation visited Al-Mujtahid Hospital, where Schulze noted that “after more than 50 years of dictatorship, Syria has an opportunity for peaceful and stable development.” She emphasized the importance of seizing this opportunity to support Syria and highlighted Germany’s ongoing efforts to aid the country’s recovery. Schulze also announced plans to expand international hospital partnership programs to include Syrian facilities, signaling Germany’s commitment to fostering a fresh start for Syrian society.

This confluence of international engagement marks a significant moment for Syria as it seeks to navigate the complex path toward justice, stability, and reconstruction.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.