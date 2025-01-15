Syrian Foreign Minister Arrives in Ankara and Meets Turkish President Erdogan

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani arrived on Wednesday in Ankara, the Turkish capital, where he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential palace.

This marks the first official visit by a high-ranking Syrian delegation to Turkey since the new administration assumed power in Syria. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations and address key issues of regional cooperation.

According to a Syria TV correspondent, a high-level meeting commenced at the presidential residence in Ankara. The Syrian delegation included Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qusra, and Intelligence Chief Anas Khattab, while the Turkish side was represented by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

In a tweet posted yesterday on X (formerly Twitter), al-Shibani stated: “Tomorrow, we will represent the new Syria during our first official visit to the Republic of Turkey, a country that has stood by the Syrian people for 14 years.”

The visit’s agenda is expected to include discussions on the resumption of diplomatic relations and broader issues of regional cooperation, as previously reported by TRT Haber.

