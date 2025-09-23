Tripartite Agreement to Revive Historic Hejaz Railway and Resume Land Transport via Syria

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced a landmark agreement to support the completion of the final 30 kilometers of the historic Hejaz Railway line in Syria—an initiative welcomed as the start of efforts to revive this vital project and strengthen regional cooperation in the transport sector.

Turkish Support for Completing the Line

In remarks carried by the Anadolu Agency, Uraloğlu said Turkey would back the completion of the remaining superstructure of the Hejaz Railway in Syrian territory. He explained that the step followed decisions taken during a recent technical meeting of transport ministers from Syria, Turkey, and Jordan.

According to the minister, Jordan will study technical options for maintaining, repairing, and operating locomotives, as well as explore the possibility of deploying its own trains along the Hejaz route to Damascus. These efforts, he noted, are part of joint plans to restore rail connectivity among the three countries.

Resuming Land Transport After 13 Years

A major outcome of the tripartite meeting, Uraloğlu added, was the decision to resume land transport between Turkey and Jordan via Syria for the first time in 13 years. He described the move as a “significant step in regional cooperation” that will ease trade and transit flows across Syrian territory.

New Transport Corridors to the Red Sea

The minister also underscored the importance of creating transport corridors that would strengthen Turkey’s links to the Red Sea through Jordan’s Aqaba port. He stressed the need for joint technical studies to expand Syria and Jordan’s access to international trade routes via Turkish territory.

Strengthening Regional Cooperation

The tripartite Syrian–Jordanian–Turkish meeting was held in Amman on September 11. Officials discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the transport sector, activate transit movements and railway connectivity, and thereby advance economic integration and promote regional stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.