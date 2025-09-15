Syrian President Sharaa Meets Qatari Emir in Doha

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Monday on the sidelines of the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit held in Doha.

According to the Syrian Presidency, the meeting took place during the summit convened in the Qatari capital to address the recent Israeli aggression against Qatar.

President Sharaa arrived in Doha on Monday morning to participate in the summit, which is dedicated to discussing the Israeli attack on Qatari territory.

Upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport, President Sharaa was received by Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates had earlier condemned the Israeli attack, during which Israeli forces targeted the leadership of the Hamas movement in the Qatari capital. The strike, which occurred the previous Tuesday, killed one member of Qatar’s internal security forces and five Hamas members. The group later confirmed that its senior leadership had survived the attack.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.