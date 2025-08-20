Syrian President Al-Shara Hosts Bipartisan US Congressional Delegation in Damascus

In a development underscoring evolving diplomatic ties between the United States and Syria, President Ahmed al-Shara on Tuesday received a bipartisan delegation from the US Congress in Damascus. The visit, attended by senior Syrian officials, is part of broader efforts to foster dialogue and address regional challenges.

According to a statement issued by the Syrian Foreign Ministry, President Al-Shara welcomed members from both chambers of the US Congress, including Senators Markwayne Mullin and Joni Ernst, as well as Representatives Jason Smith and Jimmy Panetta. The meeting was held in the presence of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani and Interior Minister Anas Khattab. Specific details of the discussions were not disclosed.

Mohammad Alaa Ghanem, a Syrian political activist based in the United States, described the visit as “important” due to its bipartisan composition and the delegates’ influential roles within congressional committees. In a post on the social media platform X, Ghanem described the engagement as a “gesture of solidarity and hope”, expressing optimism that the experience could help shape US policy on Syria.

The visit follows recent diplomatic overtures. Earlier this month, on 10 August, US Congressman Ibrahim Hammadeh made a six-hour trip to Damascus, where he held meetings with President Al-Shara, Foreign Minister Al-Shibani, and Finance Minister Mohammad Yusr Barniya. According to a statement from Hammadeh’s office, the talks covered political and humanitarian issues, including the repatriation of the remains of American humanitarian worker Kayla Mueller, who was abducted by the Islamic State (ISIS) in 2013 and later executed.

Discussions also reportedly addressed the potential normalisation of relations between Syria and Israel, as well as Syria’s possible accession to the Abraham Accords — a series of normalisation agreements brokered during the previous US administration. A source familiar with the visit told Syria TV that Hammadeh’s trip primarily sought to establish a direct channel of communication between US lawmakers and the Syrian government.

The same source added that the channel is intended to support the Syria policy outlined by US President Donald Trump during his visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in May 2025. Key topics reportedly included Israeli military operations and strategies to counter efforts to destabilise Syria. The visit was seen as particularly notable given reported Israeli lobbying in Washington and other capitals to maintain sanctions and restrict international engagement with Damascus.

Wider American perspectives on Syria were echoed in a recent Washington Post opinion piece by Congressman Cory Mills, who argued that the US seeks a “leading role” for Syria in the region and aims to build constructive bilateral relations.

These diplomatic moves mark a shift in US-Syria relations after years of estrangement driven by sanctions and civil conflict. While no immediate policy changes have been announced, observers suggest the high-level visits could pave the way for humanitarian cooperation and broader discussions on regional stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.