Syrian Foreign Minister Shibani to Visit Moscow Thursday on Official Trip

A source has confirmed to Syria TV that Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani will embark on an official visit to the Russian capital, Moscow, on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations. This visit represents the most significant development in ties between the new Syrian administration and Russia, the principal backer of ousted president Bashar al-Assad.

In late May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that an invitation had been extended to Shibani to visit Moscow. Lavrov stated: “At the kind invitation of my friend [Turkish Foreign Minister] Hakan Fidan, we met with Syrian Foreign Minister Shibani in his presence, and he received an invitation to visit Russia.” Lavrov had previously met Shibani during a visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara, on 23–24 February.

Lavrov noted that discussions with Shibani were part of a series of Russian engagements with Syria’s new authorities. He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin had discussed developments in Syria with the new Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, and that Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov had led a delegation to Damascus.

Lavrov emphasised that Moscow had provided all necessary assurances to support Syria’s stability, stating: “All guarantees were given, and a policy aimed at ensuring national reconciliation and inclusive political processes was affirmed.”

Russia’s Relationship with Syria Post-Assad

For years, Russia stood as the chief ally and primary supporter of the Assad regime, intervening across political, military, and economic spheres to prevent Bashar al-Assad’s downfall. Following the regime’s collapse on 8 December, Russia began negotiations with the new Syrian leadership to preserve its military presence in Lattakia and Tartus.

In this context, President Putin held a phone call with President Ahmed al-Sharaa, congratulating him on assuming office. Furthermore, Deputy Foreign Minister Bogdanov visited Damascus for meetings with senior officials.

Lavrov had previously remarked that Moscow intends to maintain high-level engagement with Syria, noting: “The new Syrian authorities publicly emphasise the need to respect the strategic and historical nature of our relations.”

