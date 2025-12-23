High-Level Syrian Delegation in Moscow for Talks with Russian Officials

A senior Syrian delegation arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for talks with Russian officials, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). The delegation included Foreign and Expatriates Minister Asaad al-Shibani, Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Murhaf Abu Qasra, and senior officials from the General Intelligence Directorate, the Foreign Ministry’s media office reported.

Resetting Relations

The visit follows Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s landmark trip to Moscow in mid-October, where he was received at the Kremlin by his Russian counterpart. That meeting—the first of its kind—focused on expanding cooperation in economic sectors, food security, and energy, while underscoring the importance of regional stability and strengthening the historic partnership between Damascus and Moscow.

Foreign Minister al-Shibani’s current trip marks his first official visit to Russia since the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, 2024.

Defense Cooperation

According to Syria’s Defense Ministry, the delegation also held talks with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov. Discussions centered on bolstering ties between the two defense ministries, with emphasis on training, expertise exchange, and broader military cooperation.

This visit builds on earlier defense contacts. On October 31, Defense Minister Abu Qasra concluded a three-day official trip to Russia, during which he and his counterpart explored ways to deepen bilateral military relations and expand joint training programs.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.