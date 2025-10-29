Syrian Defence Minister Meets Russian Counterpart in Moscow for Military Talks

Syria’s Minister of Defence, Major General Murhaf Abu Qasra, met Tuesday with his Russian counterpart, Andrei Belousov, in Moscow to discuss a range of mutual military concerns.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the talks addressed “a range of shared military issues in service to the interests of both countries,” though no further details were disclosed.

Welcoming his Syrian counterpart, Minister Belousov remarked: “I am pleased to see you once again in Moscow. We last met during the summit between our two presidents. This renewed meeting reflects the effectiveness and depth of communication between our political leadership and military institutions, which continues to hold great promise.” His comments were reported by the Russian Ministry of Defence through the Sputnik news agency.

Major General Abu Qasra echoed the sentiment, stressing the importance of continued cooperation between the two nations. “Our countries enjoy deeply significant military relations, which are steadily evolving. It is essential that we maintain ongoing coordination between Damascus and Moscow,” he said.

The meeting follows Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s first official visit to Russia earlier this month, on 15 October, since taking office after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. During his visit, President Sharaa met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss strategic cooperation between the two countries.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.