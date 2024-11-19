Syria Today – Detained Journalist Released; U.S. Strikes Iran-Backed Targets; Turkish Strikes Cut Water to One Million People

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) expressed cautious optimism about Donald Trump’s return, hoping he won’t repeat past troop withdrawals that left them exposed to Turkish attacks. According to Newsweek, SDF representative Sinam Mohamad voiced hopes for a more diplomatic U.S. approach, particularly given recent security concerns over ISIS detainees in SDF areas. Meanwhile, Jordanian Foreign Affairs confirmed that Syria has released Jordanian journalist Omar al-Gharaibeh, detained since 2019, following a presidential pardon from Bashar Assad.

A Wall Street Journal report reveals that Israeli forces have found unexpectedly large amounts of Russian arms among Hezbollah’s arsenal in Lebanon, raising concerns about regional arms flows. In response to recent attacks, U.S. Central Command reported airstrikes on Iran-backed targets in Syria, aiming to curb further assaults on American forces.

In a shift in regional alliances, Kurdish North Press highlights that Russia recently labeled Turkey as an “occupying force” in Syria. Analyst Fehim Taştekin outlines potential scenarios, including a continuation of the status quo or new alignments between the U.S., Turkey, and Kurdish forces. Meanwhile, BBC reports that Turkish airstrikes in northeast Syria have cut water supplies for over a million people, exacerbating a humanitarian crisis worsened by years of drought and infrastructure damage.

US-Backed Syria Fighters Hope Trump Won’t Repeat ‘Painful Experience’

Newsweek has published a long report examining the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) cautious optimism about Donald Trump’s return to the presidency and its potential impact on Middle Eastern policy. SDF representative Sinam Mohamad expressed hope that Trump’s policies may shift from his previous administration’s approach, which included U.S. troop withdrawals that left the SDF vulnerable to Turkish attacks. While Turkey continues to target PKK-linked forces within SDF areas, Mohamad highlighted that the SDF remains focused on defending regional stability, particularly with ongoing concerns over the security of ISIS detainee camps.

The report also detailed the complex dynamics among U.S., Russia, and regional players. Approximately 1,000 U.S. troops are stationed in SDF-controlled areas, facing threats from pro-Iran militias and regional actors like Turkey, whose recent airstrikes have intensified concerns over stability. Turkish officials, meanwhile, have signaled hopes for greater U.S. cooperation with Turkey under Trump, suggesting that the U.S. might withdraw from Iraq and Syria in coming years to reduce its military footprint within Iran’s sphere of influence.

Mohamad emphasized the SDF’s desire for a diplomatic resolution to regional tensions, particularly concerning Turkish President Erdogan’s stance. With the recent appointment of Tulsi Gabbard as national intelligence chief, the report suggests that a more diplomatic approach to Syria may be possible. Gabbard’s advocacy for direct talks with Assad and her criticism of abrupt U.S. withdrawals that endangered the SDF indicate potential shifts in U.S. policy.

In addition, the article addressed the longstanding U.S.-Russia coordination over Syria, albeit with past clashes, and the influence of both countries in shaping local alliances. Mohamad reiterated the SDF’s commitment to Syrian unity and openness to dialogue with Damascus, aiming to prevent further destabilization in the region while protecting against ISIS resurgence.

Syrian government released detained journalist

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that the Syrian government released journalist Omar al-Gharaibeh, who had been held in Syrian custody since 2019.

Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah stressed that Syrian authorities released Gharaibeh following a special presidential pardon issued by Syrian President Bashar Assad, the Jordan News, Petra, reported.

The Jordanian embassy in Damascus escorted Gharaibeh to the border in an official embassy vehicle, where he was reunited with his family.

Qudah noted that the ministry, in coordination with the Jordanian embassy in Damascus, had followed up on Gharaibeh’s case, and maintained communication with Syrian authorities to ensure his release.

The spokesperson expressed appreciation to the Syrian government for granting the pardon, praising the cooperation of Syrian officials in facilitating Gharaibeh’s return.

Israeli Army finding far more Russian arms in Hezbollah’s possession than expected – report

Israeli troops operating in south Lebanon have encountered larger amounts of Russian weaponry in the possession of Hezbollah than the military had expected, according to a report Tuesday.

Many of the weapons were originally owned by the Syrian military, which has been supplied by Russia for years, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Syrian security officials and an Arab official.

However, it is unclear exactly how the weapons reached the Lebanese terror group. Both Russia and Hezbollah fought on the side of Syria’s President Bashar Assad in the Syrian civil war.

Hezbollah’s cache of modern, sophisticated weaponry far exceeded prior military estimates in both quantity and capability, the report said, bolstering the group’s ability to strike and kill Israeli soldiers.

An IDF commander who heads the National Munition Disassembly Lab told the Journal that 60-70 percent of arms found in the first days of the ground operation were Russian-made.

Among those weapons were Kornet anti-tank missiles made as recently as 2020, the report said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel has proposed giving any Russian-made weapons seized by the IDF in Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, or the West Bank to Ukraine, drawing praise from Kyiv’s envoy.

U.S. Forces Strike Iran-Backed Targets in Syria After Attacks on Americans

U.S. forces on Monday conducted nine strikes on Iranian proxy targets in Syria, a response to recent attacks on American personnel in the region, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

The strikes, which took place at two separate locations, were in reaction to “several attacks on U.S. personnel in Syria over the last 24 hours,” according to Central Command, which oversees Washington’s forces and military assets in the Middle East region.

“These strikes will degrade the Iranian-backed groups’ ability to plan and launch future attacks on U.S. and Coalition forces who are in the region to conduct D-ISIS operations,” the statement notes.

Why did Russia call Turkey an ‘occupying force’? And a few scenarios in Syria

Turkish journalist and researcher Fehim Taştekin wrote a lengthy analysis of the Turkish Russian relationship.

Russia has recently labelled Turkey an “occupying force” in Syria, signalling a shift in Moscow’s diplomatic stance as Turkey’s alliances with the U.S. potentially strengthen. This shift reflects Moscow’s concerns over Turkish-American cooperation, which could counter Russian and Iranian influence in Syria. Turkey’s goal of pushing U.S. forces out of Syria to expand its control challenges Russia’s aim to stabilize Syrian-Turkish relations through a gradual Turkish military withdrawal.

According to Taştekin, Russia’s special envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, emphasized that for Syria-Turkey normalization to proceed, Turkey must end its support for opposition forces and withdraw its military from Syrian territory. However, with Turkish President Erdoğan showing interest in Trump’s return to power, a new dynamic may emerge as the U.S. re-evaluates its Syrian engagement under a Trump administration, especially if a U.S.-Turkey withdrawal deal materializes.

Taştekin lists potential scenarios for Syria including:

Continuing Status Quo – Various powers maintain control over divided regions in Syria without significant shifts. Kurdish Integration – Russia could support Kurdish integration into a Syrian framework if Turkey agrees, potentially facilitating a U.S. exit. Turkey-U.S. Kurdish Agreement – Turkey aligns with U.S. interests, potentially straining relations with Russia and Iran. Syrian-Turkish Rapprochement – If U.S.-Turkey talks fail, Erdoğan may pivot towards normalization with Damascus, supported by Russia, increasing pressure on the Kurds and potentially reversing any U.S. withdrawal plans.

Meanwhile, the SDF’s future remains uncertain. Although U.S. support continues as leverage against Iranian influence, long-term American support for the SDF may wane. Trump’s potential return raises hopes for diplomatic negotiations with Syria, with newly appointed officials like Tulsi Gabbard possibly advocating a more diplomatic U.S. approach toward Assad. In the evolving landscape, the U.S., Russia, and regional players may need to negotiate multiple layers of interests, including Kurdish autonomy, Turkish influence, and Iranian-Israeli tensions, as they shape Syria’s future.

Turkish strikes in Syria cut water to one million people

Turkish air strikes in drought-struck north-east Syria have cut off access to electricity and water for more than a million people, in what experts say may be a violation of international law, BBC reported.

Turkey carried out more than 100 attacks between October 2019 and January 2024 on oil fields, gas facilities and power stations in the Kurdish-held Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), according to data collated by the BBC World Service.

The attacks have added to the humanitarian crisis in a region reeling from a years-long civil war and four years of extreme drought exacerbated by climate change.

Water had already been scarce, but attacks on electricity infrastructure in October last year shut off power to the region’s main water station, in Alouk, and it has not been working since. On two visits there, the BBC witnessed people struggling to get water.

Turkey said it had targeted the “sources of income and capabilities” of Kurdish separatist groups it regards as terrorists.

It said that it was well-known there was a drought in the area, adding that poor water management and neglected infrastructure had made things worse.

The AANES has previously accused Turkey of seeking to “destroy our people’s existence”.

More than a million people in the Hassakeh province who once got their water from Alouk now rely on deliveries of water pumped from around 12 miles (20km) away.

Hundreds of deliveries are made by tanker each day, with the water board prioritizing schools, orphanages, hospitals, and those most in need.

But the deliveries are not enough for everyone.

In Hassakeh city, the BBC saw people waiting for the tankers, pleading for the drivers to give them water. “Water is more precious than gold here,” said Ahmad al-Ahmed, a tanker driver. “People need more water. All they want is for you to give them water.”

Some people admitted they fought over it and one woman threatened: “If he [the tanker driver] doesn’t give me water, I’ll puncture his tyres.”

“Let me tell you frankly, north-east Syria is facing a humanitarian catastrophe,” said Yayha Ahmed, co-director of the city water board.