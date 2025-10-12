Shibani in Beirut: President Sharaa Gave Directives for Reopening of Relations

Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shibani confirmed on Friday, October 10, that there are clear directives from President Ahmad al-Sharaa to reopen relations between Syria and Lebanon.

Speaking to al-Ikhbariya during his visit to Lebanon, Shibani said: “We have made progress regarding the issue of Syrian detainees in Roumieh Prison, as well as in security and intelligence coordination between the two countries.”

The minister added: “We discussed the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, along with prospects for investment and economic cooperation.”

He pointed to the opening of a new chapter with Lebanon, stressing that the work now lies with the relevant committees and ministries.

Justice Minister Mazhar al-Weis, for his part, said the visit to Lebanon marks a new beginning in relations between the two friendly neighboring countries.

In a statement to al-Ikhbariya, Weis noted that all files are priorities, but the foremost of these is the case of the Syrian detainees, emphasizing that the issue was raised seriously and that upcoming meetings will aim to end this tragedy.

Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shibani and his accompanying delegation arrived in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Friday for an official visit — the first of its kind — to discuss several important pending issues between the two brotherly nations.

During the visit, Shibani and his delegation met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Foreign Minister Youssef Raji.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.