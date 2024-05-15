Regional Diplomacy Highlighted at Arab League Summit in Manama

On the sidelines of the upcoming Arab League Summit in Manama, a series of key meetings between Syria’s Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal al-Mekdad, and his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Iraq, and Libya underscored intense diplomatic engagements focused on enhancing bilateral ties and addressing pressing regional crises.

Al-Farhan

During a notable meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister, Emir Faisal bin Farhan, Mekdad expressed satisfaction with the evolving relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia. Discussions centered on broadening cooperation across various sectors and addressing the humanitarian catastrophe in the Palestinian territories. The Saudi leadership’s role during its chairmanship of the 32nd round of the Arab League was particularly appreciated by Mekdad, highlighting a mutual commitment to regional stability and development.

Other counterparts

Mekdad also held a meeting with Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar where he further emphasized the unity of Arab positions on regional and international issues. The ministers reviewed the bilateral relations with a pledge to develop these further in diverse fields. They also deliberated on the grave situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, advocating for concerted Arab efforts to confront regional challenges.

In a discussion with Iraq’s Foreign Minister, Dr. Fuad Hussein, both officials reaffirmed their commitment to deepening fraternal ties and enhancing cooperation. They agreed on the significance of the Arab Ministerial Liaison Committee meeting in Baghdad and the urgent need to address the Palestinian humanitarian crisis resulting from ongoing Israeli aggression.

Mekdad also met with Al-Taher Salem Al-Baour, the acting Libyan Foreign Minister, discussing ways to reinvigorate bilateral relations to bolster the connection between their peoples. Mekdad reiterated Syria’s support for Libya’s sovereignty and non-interference in its internal matters, aligning with the urgent need to address the Palestinian situation and halt Israeli hostilities.

These meetings reflect a concerted effort by Arab nations to fortify diplomatic ties and collaboratively tackle the challenges facing the region, particularly the dire circumstances in Palestinian territories. The Arab League Summit thus serves as a critical platform for advancing these objectives, fostering dialogue, and promoting solidarity among member states.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.