Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad Arrives in Bahrain for 33rd Arab Summit Preparatory Meetings

Faisal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, has arrived in Bahrain to participate in the preparatory meetings leading up to the 33rd Arab Summit.

Accompanying Dr. Mekdad are Deputy Minister Bassam Sabbagh and Ambassador Riad Abbas, Director of the Arab World Department.

Upon his arrival, Dr. Mekdad was welcomed by Waheed al-Sayyar, Bahrain’s Ambassador to Syria, along with several high-ranking officials from the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The summit, which will be attended by various leaders, kings, and presidents of Arab nations, along with heads of delegations, is scheduled to commence its summit-level session on May 16th in Bahrain under the auspices of the Arab League Council.”