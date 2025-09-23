Qatar Calls for Syrian-Led Inclusive Political Process and End to Israeli Aggressions

Qatar has underscored the need to advance a comprehensive, Syrian-led political process that includes all segments of society, emphasizing the importance of strengthening national unity, building trust, and establishing effective institutions while promoting security and development.

The remarks were delivered by Abdullah bin Ali Behzad, Second Secretary of Qatar’s Permanent Delegation in Geneva, during the general debate at the 60th session of the Human Rights Council.

According to a statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, Behzad stressed that Syria stands at a historic crossroads after 14 years of devastating conflict and decades of authoritarian rule, with the state’s current decisions and policies set to shape stability and social peace.

Transitional Justice and National Committees

Qatar welcomed the establishment of the Syrian National Committee for Transitional Justice, the National Committee for Missing Persons, and two national investigation committees addressing events in the Syrian coast and Suweida. It also commended Syria’s positive cooperation with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry.

These measures, Qatar stated, represent meaningful steps toward investigating crimes and violations committed against Syrians and ensuring justice and accountability.

Qatar further expressed support for the roadmap agreed upon by Syria, Jordan, and the United States to resolve the Suweida issue, urging all parties to avoid actions that could escalate tensions or undermine stability.

In addition, Qatar renewed its call for the international community to continue providing humanitarian and developmental support, lift sanctions, and take effective measures to stop Israeli aggressions and end the occupation of Syrian territories.

