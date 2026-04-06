President Sharaa: Zelensky’s Visit Marks Syria’s Expanding International Horizons

In a moment of considerable diplomatic significance, President Ahmed Sharaa affirmed that the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Damascus reflects Syria’s determination to widen its international partnerships and reinforce its role in regional stability. The visit stands as a clear indication of Syria’s intention to cultivate relationships that support both national development and a more balanced global engagement.

Writing on X, President Sharaa noted that the discussions focused on strengthening economic cooperation and advancing the exchange of technical expertise. He described the visit as an important step in Syria’s broader effort to embrace constructive global ties.

A Convergence of Strategic Interests

President Zelensky’s remarks echoed this sentiment. He emphasized that the talks addressed essential files of security and development, with particular attention to food security. Ukraine reaffirmed its position as a dependable supplier of agricultural products and expressed readiness to assist Syria in confronting energy and infrastructure challenges. These commitments create promising ground for deeper economic collaboration.

This visit, the first by a Ukrainian head of state to Damascus, unfolds at a time of renewed diplomatic activity aimed at rebuilding bilateral relations and expanding the scope of regional cooperation.

Trilateral Diplomacy in Damascus

Earlier on Sunday, President Sharaa welcomed President Zelensky at the People’s Palace for an official round of talks covering a range of shared concerns. The meeting coincided with the arrival of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Together, the three leaders held a trilateral summit that examined pressing regional and international developments, signaling a more intricate and dynamic phase in the region’s diplomatic landscape.

A Foundation of Renewed Relations

The groundwork for this rapprochement was laid in September 2025, when Syria and Ukraine issued a joint statement announcing the restoration of diplomatic relations. That agreement emerged from a meeting between Presidents Sharaa and Zelensky in New York during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. The current visit represents the practical fulfillment of the commitments made during those earlier discussions and marks a new chapter in the relationship between the two states.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.