Syria’s Transitional Moment Is Slipping Away

Syria’s Constitutional Declaration grants the country five years to move from the collapse of the Assad dynasty to general legislative elections and a government grounded in popular legitimacy. Many once believed this span was excessive. Sixteen months into the rule of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and its allied factions, the opposite now feels true. The clock is racing forward, and the absence of a clear vision or binding timetable has turned a once-ample period into a narrowing corridor.

A constitution that defines the nature of the state, the political system, and the separation of powers remains the indispensable foundation. Without it, Syria cannot hope to build institutions capable of honoring the sacrifices of its people or protecting the country from the return of corruption and authoritarianism. Public trust will not grow in a vacuum.

A Government That Must Know Its Limits

A transitional government succeeds only when it understands the limits of its mandate. A temporary authority that respects its boundaries strengthens the path toward stability. Today, Syrians confront a different reality. Uncertainty dominates public life, and the absence of a coherent plan for transitional tasks has left the country drifting. The most damaging gap is the lack of a credible political parties law. Without it, no election can claim transparency or legitimacy.

Parties must be able to organize openly, speak freely, and present real programs. Only then can Syrians begin to address the urgent needs that shape daily life: rising poverty, fragile security, and a social fabric torn by decades of Ba’athist misrule. These priorities demand immediate action. Delay only deepens despair.

Improvisation Is Not Governance

For years, Syrian patriots with long experience in public life have offered clear guidance on national priorities. They have warned against reactive decision-making and the lure of improvisation. Their message has been consistent: a country facing internal strain and regional turbulence cannot afford ad-hoc governance. Unity of purpose is the only shield against further loss.

Yet these voices remain sidelined. A culture of insularity dominates the upper levels of authority, and the workings of government remain opaque. Syria cannot afford leadership that governs behind a curtain.

Syria Needs Substance, Not Spectacle

In a time of crushing economic hardship, theatrical arrests and inflated promises no longer persuade anyone. Sudden shifts in official behavior and decrees that touch on matters far removed from Syrian identity only widen social fractures. These gestures do not reflect national consensus, nor do they honor the sacrifices that brought the country to this moment.

Equally corrosive are appointments reserved for loyalists and relatives. Such practices erode public confidence and have become a central theme of criticism across social media and in daily conversation. The ability to voice these concerns is a welcome change, yet it must be protected and expanded. Otherwise, grievances will accumulate until they harden into a new cycle of resentment. Syrians deserve solutions rooted in their own reality, not borrowed ideological formulas.

Three Questions That Will Shape Syria’s Future

Public debate now revolves around three decisive questions:

What is the nature of authority today? Is the current administration a temporary steward guiding the country toward safety, or is it positioning itself as a permanent guardianship that demands obedience? What is the identity of the state? Is Syria drifting toward a religious state, or will it uphold the principle of a civil state that treats all communities and political orientations with equal respect? Where does legitimacy come from? Will the Syrian people serve as the ultimate reference through a sincere national dialogue, or will the administration continue to chase external recognition while neglecting the internal legitimacy that alone ensures durability?

A circle of fervent supporters surrounds the government with a reverence that discourages criticism, yet the first question remains the fulcrum. A government that accepts its temporary mandate strengthens the transition. A government that seeks permanence through staged electoral optics and strategic delay risks plunging the country into a new and dangerous instability.

A Generation Waiting to Lead

Syria’s youth carry a wealth of knowledge gained through exposure to democratic societies, foreign languages, communications, and human rights advocacy. They were the pulse of the revolution, yet many now feel excluded from rebuilding the state they fought to reclaim. Their absence from public life is a loss the country can no longer afford.

Syrians need concrete assurances about their livelihoods, security, and freedoms. A government that respects its transitional role will postpone divisive ideological battles until a stable, elected authority emerges. National energy must be directed toward urgent priorities, not drained by disputes over private conduct.

A genuine national dialogue remains the only path forward. Social media debates and the theatrics of “influencers” cannot replace formal consensus. Many Syrians now look to the legitimate leadership for a corrective intervention that aligns governance with public expectations. With international openness and strong popular support at hand, the leadership has the opportunity to calm fears and present a clear timetable that guides Syria toward a dignified and secure future.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.