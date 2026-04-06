Syria Strengthens Regional Ties: Diplomatic Solidarity with Lebanon, Jordan, and the UAE

In a clear affirmation of Syria’s renewed regional engagement, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Hassan al-Shibani has reiterated Damascus’s commitment to its neighbors at a moment of shifting geopolitical currents. Through a series of high-level exchanges and official statements, Syria has emphasized stability, mutual respect, and the inviolability of diplomatic relations as guiding principles of its foreign policy.

Solidarity with Lebanon

In a substantive telephone conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Minister Shibani reaffirmed Syria’s firm support for Lebanon. Their discussion examined the accelerating developments across the region and the implications these shifts may carry for collective security. The exchange reflected a shared understanding of the challenges at hand and a common desire to contain the turbulence affecting the broader Middle East.

A Flourishing Partnership with Jordan

The relationship between Damascus and Amman continues to advance with notable momentum. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi expressed deep pride in the fraternal ties linking the two countries and praised the ongoing coordination across political, economic, and security fields.

“We stand together in the face of adversity,” Safadi said. “As Syria moves forward with confidence toward reconstruction, Jordan remains a supportive partner at every stage of this path.”

Minister Shibani welcomed these sentiments and described the bilateral trajectory as one of exceptional promise. He stressed that Syria remains alert to any attempt to disrupt the integrity of this partnership. Damascus hopes that its relationship with Amman will serve as a model of neighborly cooperation grounded in mutual respect and the shared heritage of one people. To preserve this harmony, the Syrian government has pledged firm measures to prevent any actions that might disturb the stability of its ties with the Hashemite Kingdom.

This renewed vigor follows Shibani’s recent visit to Amman, during which preparations were completed for the second session of the Syrian-Jordanian Higher Coordination Council, an institutional framework designed to deepen cooperation among state ministries.

Integrity of Diplomatic Relations with the UAE

Minister Shibani also addressed Syria’s relationship with the United Arab Emirates, describing it as stable, constructive, and anchored in mutual confidence. He condemned isolated offenses directed at the UAE and clarified that such acts, carried out by a limited few, do not reflect the values of the Syrian people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates reaffirmed its full commitment to safeguarding diplomatic missions. In its official statement, the Ministry emphasized the legal inviolability of embassies under international law, the symbolic importance of diplomatic quarters as expressions of friendship among nations, and the absolute rejection of any attempt to threaten the security of accredited personnel.

These diplomatic engagements collectively illustrate a Syrian foreign policy that views national reconstruction through the lens of regional integration and the careful preservation of fraternal alliances.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.