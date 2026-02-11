Netherlands Arrests 13 Syrians on Suspicion of Promoting ISIS

Dutch authorities have arrested 15 individuals on suspicion of disseminating propaganda for the Islamic State (ISIS) and inciting terrorist attacks. The arrests come as the European Parliament approves major amendments to the EU’s asylum framework, clearing the way for faster rejections of asylum claims.

Prosecutors said the suspects circulated large volumes of extremist content on TikTok, including Dutch-language translations. Some videos reportedly surpassed 100,000 views, according to Reuters.

The posts included explicit calls to join ISIS and praise for what the group described as “martyrdom,” Dutch prosecutors said.

Of the 15 suspects, 13 are Syrian nationals. Four hold Dutch citizenship, suggesting dual-nationality status in some cases. The detainees range in age from 16 to 53, and four are minors.

The arrests followed coordinated raids across several Dutch cities. Authorities had already detained a suspect last month believed to be the central figure in the investigation.

EU Asylum Overhaul Raises Rights Concerns

The detentions coincide with the European Parliament’s approval of amendments to the EU’s asylum procedures, aimed at accelerating claim rejections and enabling the transfer of asylum seekers to third countries with which they have little or no prior connection, Reuters reports.

The move reflects a decade-long rise in anti-immigration sentiment across Europe, which has strengthened far-right political parties, according to the agency.

The legislative package—still requiring final approval from EU member states—marks one of the most significant tightenings of the bloc’s migration policy since the 2015–2016 influx of more than one million refugees.

Human rights organizations have sharply criticized the reforms, warning they could lead to violations of international law and undermine protections guaranteed under the 1951 Refugee Convention, particularly the principle of non-refoulement.

The amended Asylum Procedures Regulation introduces a formal list of “safe” countries to which rejected applicants may be returned. The list includes Egypt and Tunisia, both of which face longstanding scrutiny over human rights abuses.

“Today’s vote will lead to asylum claims being rejected in the EU without proper review, and asylum seekers being sent to countries with which they have no connection and where they have never even set foot,” said Olivia Sundberg Diez of Amnesty International.

“These measures signal the EU’s abandonment of its commitment to refugee protection and open the door for member states to broker agreements with third countries to process asylum claims outside the bloc’s borders.”