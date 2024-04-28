Mekdad Discuss with UNICEF Regional Chief Projects in Syria

Faisal Mekdad, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, met with Adele Khodr, the Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

During the meeting, they reviewed UNICEF-supported projects across various Syrian governorates, focusing on the rehabilitation and restoration of educational and healthcare facilities.

Minister Mekdad emphasized the critical need for international collaboration to mitigate the severe impacts of the terrorist conflict and the harsh economic sanctions imposed by Western nations on Syria’s various sectors.

Khodr thanked the Syrian government for its substantial support and the significant facilitation provided, which enhance UNICEF’s ability to implement and advance its projects within the country.

Ministers of Educaion and Health

Ms. Khodr also met with Minister of Education, Muhammad Amer Mardini, and Minister of Health Minister, Dr. Hassan Al-Ghabbash.

Minister Mardini focused on enhancing educational cooperation, emphasizing the Syrian government’s commitment to education for all children and the training of skilled human resources. He advocated for expanded collaboration with UNICEF in training educators, producing textbooks, and providing essential software for educational activities. Khodr highlighted the importance of strengthening ties to support education and training programs, especially for students from conflict-affected regions.

Dr. Al-Ghabbash discussed strengthening health cooperation, addressing key issues like child nutrition and vaccination programs. He stressed the importance of ongoing joint coordination to enhance health services and noted the successful completion of significant projects with UNICEF’s support under challenging conditions. Khodr reaffirmed UNICEF’s readiness to continue its collaboration with the Ministry to enhance the health of the Syrian populace.

These meetings underscore a robust partnership between Syria and UNICEF, focusing on critical areas of health and education to better serve the nation’s children and communities.





