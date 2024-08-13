Russia Urges Assad to Expand International Ties, Distance from Iran Amid Syrian Power Struggle

In a strategic move, Russia is pressuring Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to broaden his diplomatic efforts and reduce his regime’s reliance on Iran. This push comes as Moscow and Tehran vie for control in Syria, where five foreign armies have turned the country into a complex battleground for influence.

Russia and Iran compete for dominance in Syria, with Russia solidifying its presence through four key military bases, including the Hmeimeem airbase in Lattakia. Iran, however, has established a more extensive military presence, with approximately 500 sites across Syria.

Recent developments highlight the fragile Russian-Iranian alliance, with Moscow warning Assad about the dangers of aligning too closely with Iran. Russia fears a regional escalation involving Israel, the US, and Iran, and is pushing Assad to engage with Arab and Turkish counterparts.

The rivalry between Russia and Iran in Syria reveals underlying strategic differences. While Tehran focuses on military and economic influence, Moscow seeks to maintain its military presence and leverage Syria’s reconstruction for economic and geopolitical gains. Assad’s ability to navigate between these two powers will be crucial in determining Syria’s future.

Russia’s ultimate goal appears to be the formation of a Syrian government aligned with its interests, one that can maintain stability while avoiding direct confrontation with Israel and the West. The competition between Russia and Iran will continue to shape the dynamics of the Syrian conflict and the broader Middle East region. Assad’s success in distancing himself from Iran and building new alliances without alienating his supporters remains to be seen.