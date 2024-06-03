Israeli Missile Attack Near Aleppo Results in Civilian Casualties

Several civilians lost their lives early Monday morning due to an Israeli missile attack targeting multiple locations near Aleppo.

“At approximately 00:20 a.m., the Israeli enemy launched an aerial assault with missiles from the southeast of Aleppo, aiming at various points around the city. Our army’s air defenses successfully intercepted and downed some of these missiles,” a military source informed a SANA reporter.

The source further stated that the attack resulted in the deaths of several civilians and caused significant material damage to properties.

