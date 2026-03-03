Israeli Incursion in Quneitra and Accusations of Syrian Military Deployment in the Golan

Israeli occupation forces carried out a ground incursion in southern Quneitra countryside on Tuesday, arresting four civilians as tensions escalated along the Syrian-Israeli front amid the wider regional confrontation between the US-Israel alliance and Iran.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces set up a temporary checkpoint between the town of Kudna and the village of Al-Asbah, where they detained three civilians from one family and a shepherd who happened to be passing through. The arrests coincided with an Israeli military advance along the road linking the two towns. Quneitra province has witnessed several incursions in recent hours, alongside intensified flights of Israeli warplanes and helicopters over southern Syria and continued interceptions of Iranian missiles.

At the same time, Israeli media accused the Syrian army of deploying military equipment and combat units to the hills area of the Syrian Golan. Officials in the occupation army’s Northern Command claimed the movements violate what they describe as long-standing “security understandings” governing force levels and permitted weaponry in the buffer zone adjacent to the occupied Golan.

According to Israeli reports, military authorities are closely monitoring Syrian deployments in this strategically sensitive area, which offers surveillance and fire-control advantages over northern Israel. The alleged troop movements, Israeli officials argue, undermine arrangements intended to prevent escalation and avoid direct friction along the front.

Israeli outlets also reported that messages were conveyed to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa warning that Israel would not allow the current confrontation with Iran and Hezbollah to be used as a pretext to “harm the Druze” in southern Syria. Israel reportedly demanded that Damascus prevent Iraqi militias from crossing Syrian territory toward the Golan front.

The developments come as the region faces heightened instability following the outbreak of war between the US-Israel alliance and Iran, with spillover effects increasingly visible along Syria’s southern border.

