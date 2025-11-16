Israeli Defence Minister Vows Perpetual Vigil on Mount Hermon and Southern Syria

In a declaration of steadfast resolve, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Katz has asserted that Israeli forces will remain firmly entrenched atop Mount Hermon and continue their vigilant oversight of what he described as a “security zone” in southern Syria. Katz emphasised that this position is non-negotiable, characterising it as a vital safeguard for Israel’s northern frontier in a time of regional flux.

Writing on X, Katz reaffirmed the core principles of Israeli policy: an outright rejection of a Palestinian state and a determined campaign to strip Gaza of all weaponry, “to the last tunnel.” He insisted that Hamas’s military capacity will be dismantled either by Israeli force or through an international mechanism operating in areas he referred to as the “yellow zone” and “old Gaza”—regions where history collides with enduring conflict.

Israeli Overtures to Syria Revealed by U.S. Sources

In a report published by U.S. outlet Axios in September, it was revealed that Israel had proposed a detailed framework to Syria, calling for a demilitarised zone and a no-fly corridor stretching from the southwestern outskirts of Damascus to Israel’s border. This proposal, described as a strategic accord in waiting, was met with firm rejection by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who viewed it as a violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth has reported rising concern within Israeli political circles that President Donald Trump might press Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to relinquish Israel’s position on Mount Hermon. These anxieties have intensified following President al-Sharaa’s visit to the White House, fuelling fears that American-Syrian rapprochement could come at the expense of Israeli strategic interests.

Despite international speculation, Israeli engineering units continue their operations on the upper reaches of Mount Hermon within Syrian territory, establishing fortified outposts near the 2,800-metre mark in preparation for the approaching winter. Yedioth Ahronoth suggests that, following al-Sharaa’s Washington visit, both the U.S. and Syria may revisit the terms of regional engagement—though Israel’s leadership anticipates no imminent change to its military posture on the mountain.

Stalemate in Israel-Syria Backchannel Communications

The same outlet notes a prolonged impasse in backchannel communications between representatives of Prime Minister Netanyahu and Syrian intermediaries. The discussions have yielded no progress, particularly as tensions escalate over Israel’s continued presence in southern Syria and the disputed slopes of Hermon—issues at the heart of an unresolved standoff.

Following his high-profile meeting with President Trump, President al-Sharaa reiterated Syria’s commitment to a path of diplomacy, albeit a demanding one. He reaffirmed Syria’s objective to reclaim all territory seized since December 2011 and dismissed the notion of normalisation agreements akin to those imposed upon other regional powers during Trump’s previous term—a position rooted in a firm defence of Syrian sovereignty.

Firm Rejection of Demilitarised Zones Near Damascus

In comments to the Washington Post, al-Sharaa made clear that any demilitarised zones south of Damascus would remain under full Syrian control. He questioned the rationale behind delegating security in such areas, warning that any absence of state authority would open the door to chaos—a pointed critique of externally imposed arrangements.

Sharaa identified the United States as the only actor with sufficient leverage to moderate Israeli actions. He expressed measured optimism that Washington could broker a sustainable peace that honours Syria’s territorial unity and institutional authority—a hope tempered by geopolitical realities.

In response, Netanyahu restated that Israeli troops will remain in their current positions on the southwestern slopes of Hermon in Syria, describing them as a permanent strategic asset. He declared that any potential agreement with Syria must be predicated on two pillars: the complete demilitarisation of Syria’s southwest and guarantees for the safety of the Druze community, whose ties with Israel are longstanding and deeply rooted.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.