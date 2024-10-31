Israeli Airstrikes on Central Syria

Israel launched an airstrike on Thursday afternoon, targeting the city of Al-Qusayr in Homs’ southern countryside, reportedly causing civilian casualties.

Local sources told Athar Press, the attack involved four missiles aimed at the industrial area within Al-Qusayr. Reports indicate that several residential buildings were struck, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to nine others.

Dr. Nizar Rustam, director of Al-Basel Hospital in Karm al-Louz, stated that the injured were treated at both Al-Basel and Al-Walid hospitals, noting that their conditions are stable.

This attack is the latest in a series of Israeli airstrikes on Homs this October. On October 26, Israeli forces targeted the Matarba border crossing with Lebanon, leading to the deaths of three civilians. Just a day earlier, on October 25, the Jussieh border crossing between Syria and Lebanon was rendered inoperable due to an Israeli strike. Additionally, on October 24, an airstrike destroyed a bridge near Al-Houz village in the Al-Qusayr countryside.

