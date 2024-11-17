Islamic Jihad Mourns Leaders Killed in Damascus Bombing

The Islamic Jihad movement mourned the loss of two leaders who were killed during an Israeli attack on the Syrian capital, Damascus, a few days ago.

In a statement on Saturday, November 16, the movement identified the two leaders as Abdul Aziz Saeed al-Minawi and Rasmi Yousef Abu Issa. Islamic Jihad stated that the leaders, along with several other members of the movement, were killed in the Israeli assault on the movement’s civilian offices and residential apartments in Damascus last Thursday.

The bodies of the two leaders were retrieved at dawn on Saturday, while efforts to clear the rubble are still ongoing.

“We affirm that the enemy’s treachery and crimes will only strengthen our resolve and determination to continue the resistance until the enemy’s goals are thwarted and the occupation is expelled from our land,” the statement said.

On November 14, Israeli airstrikes on the Mazzeh and Qudsaya areas in Damascus and its countryside resulted in 15 deaths and 16 injuries, according to official statistics.

The Israeli army stated that the strikes targeted the Palestinian “Islamic Jihad,” while Syria’s Ministry of Defense reported that Israel conducted the airstrikes from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting residential buildings in the al-Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus and Qudsaya in the Damascus countryside.

Civilian Casualties

The strikes killed 15 people and injured 16 others, including women and children, according to the ministry.

According to Enab Baladi’s monitoring, the Israeli airstrikes caused civilian casualties, including children from a single family, though the Syrian regime released casualty figures without specifying the breakdown of civilian and military victims.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.