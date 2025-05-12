Israel’s Foreign Minister: We Seek Good Relations with Syria’s New Government

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said Monday that Israel is interested in establishing stable and constructive relations with Syria’s new transitional government, signaling a notable shift in tone amid ongoing regional recalibrations.

Speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem, Sa’ar stated, “We want good relations. We want stability. Of course, we have security concerns—and that’s understandable,” according to The Times of Israel.

When asked whether Israel had received assistance from the Syrian transitional government in recovering the remains of Israeli soldier Tzvi Feldman—or whether any form of cooperation currently exists with Damascus—Sa’ar deflected, saying: “That question should be addressed to the Prime Minister’s Office.”

Sa’ar acknowledged ongoing Israeli concerns regarding the new Syrian leadership, especially in relation to its treatment of minority groups. “There are reasons to be cautious,” he noted, “but our intentions are good. We want security. We want stability. That is our goal.”

Shift in Rhetoric Toward Damascus

The Times of Israel highlighted that Sa’ar’s comments mark a departure from the more confrontational tone he previously adopted when referring to Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa. The remarks came one day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the recovery of Feldman’s remains from Syria. Feldman had been missing since the 1982 Lebanon War.

Earlier on Monday, IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that Israel had withdrawn the army’s Paratroopers Brigade from southern Syria. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Adraee stated that the brigade had completed its five-month deployment along the northern front and was now preparing for new operations in the Gaza Strip under the command of the IDF’s 98th Division.

Undisclosed Syria–Israel Talks in Abu Dhabi

Last week, Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Syrian transitional officials held three rounds of exploratory talks with Israeli counterparts in Abu Dhabi. The meetings reportedly took place at the residence of a senior UAE government figure and were mediated by Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed.

According to the report, the Syrian delegation included three close associates of President Ahmed al-Sharaa, while the Israeli side was represented by two academics with backgrounds in security affairs. The discussions were described as “exploratory and non-binding,” with both parties reporting separately to their respective leaderships.

The report also noted Syrian frustration over Israeli military operations in southern Syria, particularly the occupation of nine strategic hilltops in the southwest—a matter reportedly raised during the Abu Dhabi talks.

