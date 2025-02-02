Sharaa, Bin Salman Forge a Strategic Partnership Between Syria & Saudi Arabia

A range of key issues were discussed during the meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Syrian Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa and his accompanying delegation in Riyadh on Sunday, February 2nd.

According to a statement from the Syrian Presidency, Sharaa held an extended meeting in which he sensed a genuine willingness to support Syria in rebuilding its future while ensuring the will of the Syrian people and the unity and integrity of Syrian territory.

The discussions covered comprehensive talks across various fields, with the Syrian side seeking to strengthen communication and cooperation on all fronts, particularly in humanitarian and economic matters.

The two sides also explored broad future plans in sectors such as energy, technology, education, and healthcare, with the aim of establishing a genuine partnership that would contribute to regional stability and economic improvement for the Syrian people.

Focus on Reconstruction and Regional Security

Commenting on the visit, Syrian Interior Minister Ali Keda described it as highly significant, emphasizing that Sharaa would discuss economic cooperation, reconstruction efforts, and key political and security issues of mutual interest.

He further noted that the new Syrian administration is keen to benefit from Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and hopes that Syria will become an attractive destination for Saudi investors. Additionally, he highlighted ongoing coordination between Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan to combat drug smuggling.

Sharaa and his delegation arrived in Riyadh from Damascus on Sunday on board a Saudi aircraft, marking his first international visit since being appointed president of the transitional phase.

Formal Recognition and Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

Three days earlier, the General Command in Syria announced Ahmad al-Sharaa’s appointment as the country’s transitional president, along with the dissolution of the People’s Assembly, the military, and revolutionary factions, as well as the suspension of the constitution.

Following his appointment, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent official cables of congratulations to Sharaa.

On January 1st, 2025, the new Syrian government made its first official foreign visit to Saudi Arabia, with a delegation that included Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra, and Intelligence Director Anas Khattab. During the visit, the delegation held several diplomatic meetings with Saudi officials.

In a December 29, 2024, interview, Sharaa stated that “securing Syria’s liberation guarantees the region’s and the Gulf’s stability for the next 50 years.” He also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s significant role in shaping Syria’s future and praised the Kingdom’s economic strategies.

Strategic Importance of Saudi-Syrian Relations

Speaking to Enab Baladi, analysts suggested that Syria’s decision to choose Saudi Arabia as its gateway for international engagement underscores the new administration’s recognition of the Kingdom’s pivotal regional role. This move, they argue, opens the door for Syria to reestablish its presence on the regional stage, while also curbing the influence of certain actors that have sought to exploit Syria’s instability or restore authoritarian rule.

By selecting Riyadh as the first foreign destination for Syrian officials following Assad’s fall, the new administration has signalled the Kingdom’s crucial political and economic role in Syria’s reconstruction and its significant influence in regional and global affairs.

Following Assad’s fall, Damascus has witnessed intensified diplomatic engagement from both Western and Arab nations. Notably, Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, became the first Arab leader to visit Syria, just one day after Sharaa’s appointment as transitional president.

