Historic US Visit: Syrian President al-Sharaa Meets Diaspora in Washington Amid Talks on Sanctions and Rebuilding

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met with representatives of Syrian organizations in Washington on Sunday, emphasizing the need for unity among Syrians at home and abroad to support the country’s reconstruction efforts. Accompanied by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, the meeting focused on strengthening ties with the Syrian diaspora and their potential contributions to Syria’s post-conflict recovery.

Rebuilding Through Unity: Engaging the Syrian Diaspora

President Sharaa highlighted the “spirit of cooperation” among Syrians in exile and described the current moment as a “rare opportunity” that must be seized. He stressed Syria’s reliance on the efforts of its citizens both inside and outside the country to advance rebuilding initiatives. Sharaa also addressed the ongoing U.S. sanctions, noting that they are in their “final stages” and calling for continued work to lift them entirely.

Foreign Minister al-Shaibani echoed these sentiments, declaring that 2026 would mark a “year of development” for Syria, with no sanctions remaining on the country. He affirmed that the government plans to integrate the work of Syrian organizations in Washington directly into the reconstruction process. Al-Shaibani described his ministry’s approach as “unique” compared to other foreign ministries, involving sustained and intensive efforts to achieve these goals.

A Diplomatic Turning Point: From Isolation to Engagement

The meeting comes during President Sharaa’s official visit to the United States, marking a historic milestone as the first time a Syrian leader has been invited to the White House. Sharaa arrived in the U.S. capital earlier on Sunday, following an announcement from the White House last Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump would host him on Monday.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the decision to lift sanctions stems from Trump’s earlier actions during his Middle East visit, aimed at giving Syria a “real chance for peace.” She noted positive progress under Syria’s new leadership. The agenda for Monday’s bilateral talks is expected to include the removal of remaining sanctions, reconstruction support, and counter-terrorism cooperation.

This visit is Sharaa’s second to the United States, following his attendance at the United Nations General Assembly in September. It underscores a potential thaw in U.S.–Syrian relations after years of strained ties due to the Syrian civil war and international sanctions.

Syrian state media also reported an informal side event during the visit, where Sharaa and al-Shaibani joined American leaders at a basketball game—an “unexpected encounter” that highlighted the warming diplomatic atmosphere.

As Syria emerges from over a decade of conflict, these developments signal renewed optimism for economic recovery and international reintegration, with the diaspora poised to play a pivotal role.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.