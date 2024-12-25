Erdogan: We Will Support Syria in All Fields

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the Syrian people have saved their homeland from the “clutches of a network of massacres” and have entered a path where they will determine their future. He emphasized that Turkey will support Syria in all fields.

Speaking on Wednesday, December 25, Erdogan said, “We look with pity on those who, despite witnessing all of this, cannot congratulate the Syrian people with even a dry word, cannot share the joy of the oppressed in the streets, and feel discomfort over the removal of Assad.”

According to Erdogan, the Arab and Islamic world needs to lead the rebuilding of Syria and serve as a model for other nations. He also pointed to the upcoming opening of a Turkish consulate in Aleppo.

The Turkish president considered the head of the “Military Operations Administration,” Ahmad al-Sharaa (Abu Muhammad al-Jolani), as managing the operation very well, gaining recognition for the moderate and constructive messages he has conveyed.

“It was possible to stop the bloodshed”

Erdogan affirmed Turkey’s commitment to supporting Syria in all its needs, ranging from energy and transportation to urban planning, education, and health, as well as security and trade. He stressed that Turkey will contribute with the new administration in Syria to help the country recover, enhance its institutional capabilities, and enable the state to resume its basic responsibilities.

“We will maintain our firm stance against attacks on Syrian territory, and anyone racing to undermine stability will find both our people and the Syrian people against them,” Erdogan added, emphasizing the elimination of terrorist organizations threatening the existence of both nations, particularly the Islamic State (ISIS) and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

He continued, “While it was possible to stop the bloodshed and end the conflicts, Assad continued to oppress his people and arrogantly perpetuate his tyranny.”

Due to the policy of massacres pursued for more than 13 years, Syria has been dragged into an environment of immense repression. Cities, villages, and historical landmarks — shining examples of Islamic civilization — have been bombed, with one million Syrians killed either by the massacres of the regime and its allies or by attacks from terrorist organizations, according to Erdogan.

Encouraging other nations

On December 22, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Damascus and met with Ahmad al-Sharaa. He stated that discussions with al-Sharaa focused on achieving security and stability, enhancing the economy, and rebuilding Syria.

The talks also emphasized the importance of completing the transitional phase, prioritizing security, establishing the rule of law, and protecting minorities. The goal is to form an administration that includes all components without exclusion, which would be a guarantee for Syria’s future.

Fidan explained that President Erdogan had given clear instructions to all Turkish institutions to assist Syria during this phase, considering the removal of imposed sanctions as crucial to creating opportunities for Syria. Preparations must also be made for reconstruction efforts and creating a safe environment for Syrians to return. For this, the international community must provide robust support to Syria.

He added, “I believe that my visit will encourage other officials from different countries to come to Syria. This is a time to support Syria, not to hesitate and wait to see the outcome first.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.