Sharaa Meets Leaders of Military Factions, Agree to Integrate Them Under Ministry of Defense

After years of struggle on various fronts to overthrow Bashar al-Assad’s regime, the leaders of opposition factions have arrived at the People’s Palace in Damascus in a pivotal event described as “historic.” The meeting saw participants move past old disputes and agree to dissolve all factions and merge them under the umbrella of a Ministry of Defense, which is set to be announced soon as part of the new Syrian government.

Many Syrians expressed optimism about this new phase, as capturing a photograph of Syrian opposition leaders together once seemed like a dream. Perhaps the biggest surprise was the presence of Jaysh al-Islam leader Issam Buwaydani, shaking hands with the leader of “Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham” and the head of the new Syrian administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa, marking a significant shift after a history of conflict. Yesterday’s meeting effectively symbolized the closure of a contentious chapter and the beginning of a new era of collective work among various military groups.

Agreement to Dissolve Factions

The “General Command in Syria” published photos of what it described as a meeting between revolutionary faction leaders and Ahmad al-Sharaa, the head of the new Syrian administration. The meeting concluded with an agreement to dissolve all factions and integrate them under the Ministry of Defense.

The photos showed the attendance of most opposition faction leaders, including:

•Fadhlallah al-Haji, leader of the National Liberation Front.

•Azzam al-Gharib, leader of the Shaam Front.

•Issam Buwaydani, leader of Jaysh al-Islam.

•Moatasem Abbas, leader of the Moatasem Brigade.

•Muhammad al-Dairi, leader of the Third Corps in the National Army.

•Saleh Omouri, leader of the Northern Storm Brigade.

•Amer al-Sheikh, leader of Ahrar al-Sham.

•Abu Saleh Tahan, leader of Jaysh al-Ahrar.

•Munzir Sarass, leader of Faylaq al-Sham.

•Ahmad al-Hays, leader of the Liberation and Construction Movement.

What Were the Meeting’s Details?

Hassan al-Dughaym, Director of Moral Guidance in the Syrian National Army and a participant in the meeting, stated that the Syrian revolution aimed to dismantle oppressive apparatuses and restructure military and security institutions on national foundations. He explained that yesterday’s meeting aligned with this objective, noting that while factionalism had played a significant role in confronting the regime and repelling Iranian militias, it could not persist in the context of state-building.

Dughaym told the “Syria TV” website that integrating factions under a Ministry of Defense affiliated with the new Syrian government in Damascus is necessary. He highlighted that Ahmad al-Sharaa has been holding meetings with military faction leaders involved in operations such as “Deterrence of Aggression” and others in eastern and southern Syria. Sharaa plans to present his military restructuring strategy and gather input from all factions.

He emphasized that these meetings paved the way for announcing the formation of the Ministry of Defense in the new government, tasked with integrating the factions, regulating arms, and ensuring no weaponry exists outside state control.

Who Is the Minister of Defense?

Recent reports indicated that the military operations administration appointed Marhaf Abu Qasra, the military leader of “Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham,” as Minister of Defense in the interim government.

In a previous interview with Agence France-Presse, Abu Qasra—known by his alias “Abu Hassan al-Hamawi”—called on the United Nations, the United States, and European countries to remove HTS from terrorism lists.

Abu Qasra, a graduate of agricultural engineering from Damascus University, hails from Helfaya in Hama province. He joined HTS and became a prominent figure in its military wing, significantly contributing to its restructuring.

A Step Welcomed by Many

Commenting on the gathering of faction leaders, political activist Abdul Karim Layla said:

“The sight of revolutionary and military leaders in the People’s Palace in Damascus would not have been possible without the sacrifices of the Syrian people over nearly fourteen years… Bear this responsibility faithfully. The sacrifices and the blood of the martyrs are entrusted to you.”

He added on Facebook:

“We, as revolutionaries, are watching you. We will support you when you are right and advise you when you err. Seek God’s help and prioritize the Syrian people’s welfare and the revolution’s objectives. Our patient and resilient people deserve prosperity and dignity after enduring a dark and corrupt era.”

Similarly, the leader of Jaysh al-Islam tweeted:

“In a blessed meeting that brought together all Syrian military factions to form a Ministry of Defense, together we build the new Syria, with the hands and expertise of its people—a military to protect the nation and a homeland that welcomes all.”

Southern Factions Included in the Agreement

The local network “Daraa 24” reported that the meeting in the People’s Palace in Damascus, chaired by Ahmad al-Sharaa, included local leaders from various regions, including the southern governorate of Daraa. Among them were Ali Bash, Abu Ali Mustafa, Mahmoud al-Bardan (Abu Murshid), and Moayyed al-Aqra’ (Abu Hayan Hit).

The three-hour meeting was described as fruitful, resulting in an agreement to dissolve faction names, integrate them into the Ministry of Defense, and organize their structure into corps under state oversight. Additional meetings are expected at the regional level to coordinate this transition comprehensively without excluding any faction.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.