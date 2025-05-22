Erdoğan: Dismantling the PKK Includes Syria, and Damascus Must Focus on Implementing Its Agreement with the SDF

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan affirmed that lifting sanctions on Syria is a “critically important step” to achieve stability in the region.

Erdoğan explained, in statements made aboard his plane during his return from a visit to Hungary, that lifting sanctions on Syria “demonstrates how constructive Turkish diplomacy yields results.”

He noted that during his phone conversations with his American counterpart Donald Trump, they focused on the issue of lifting sanctions on Syria.

President Erdoğan pointed out that Turkey, along with the Americans and the administrations in Damascus and Baghdad, has formed a committee to discuss the fate of ISIS detainees and their families in the camps controlled by the SDF in northeastern Syria.

He added: “On the other hand, will the (YPG) respond to the invitation extended in Turkey? Or will it remain loyal to the March 8 agreement reached in Damascus? Or will it do both?”

Erdoğan emphasized that “the process of dissolving and disarming the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) also includes the organization’s branch in Syria (referring to the SDF). We believe that the agreement reached on March 8 has been further reinforced by Turkey’s invitation and Iran’s invitation.”

He stressed that Turkey is closely monitoring the issue of the SDF in northern Syria, emphasizing the importance of Damascus not diverting its focus from this matter.

Erdoğan noted that Turkish institutions are observing the process of integrating all armed groups into the Syrian army, considering the coming days “extremely decisive” in this regard.

He added: “Iraq needs to focus on the issue of the camps. The majority of women and children, especially in Al-Hol camp, are from Iraq and Syria. They must take responsibility. By resolving these issues, the significance of the (YPG) will diminish, and their integration will become easier.”

Erdoğan also noted that U.S. President Donald Trump’s view of Turkey is highly positive, and in turn, Turkey views the United States in the same manner.

ISIS Prisons and the Integration of the SDF into the Syrian Army

Turkish Intelligence Chief İbrahim Kalın made an unannounced visit to Syria, where he met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaybani, and Syrian Intelligence Chief Hussein al-Salamah.

This visit coincided with the meeting of the Turkish-American working group in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

During the discussions, Kalın addressed several sensitive political and security files, most notably the future of ISIS camps and prisons in northeastern Syria, bilateral relations, and the territorial unity of Syria.

According to a report by CNN Türk yesterday, citing its correspondent Arda Erdoğan, the most prominent topic of the visit was the file of prisons and camps housing ISIS members, most of which are known to be under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The channel clarified that the two sides discussed “possible steps to transfer the administration of these areas to the new Syrian administration,” with Ankara affirming its readiness to support this move.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.