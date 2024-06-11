Drones and Missiles Target the Occupied Syrian Golan

The escalation persists on the Syrian Golan front, amidst ongoing targeting by resistance movements in Lebanon and Iraq, resulting in damage to Israeli occupation facilities.

According to Hebrew Channel 12’s report on Tuesday, a main road in the Golan was closed due to a fire sparked by rockets launched from the Lebanese side. Hebrew sources confirmed that approximately 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the central Golan.

Similarly, Hezbollah in Lebanon confirmed on Monday that it executed an attack using a squadron of drones on the headquarters of the Golan Division 210 Sha’al, striking locations where enemy officers and soldiers are stationed, resulting in confirmed injuries and destruction of part of the headquarters.

In response, the Iraqi resistance announced after midnight on Monday that it had targeted a military point belonging to the Israeli occupation army in the occupied Golan using drones.

On Monday, the Hebrew channel “i24” cited a statement by the Israeli occupation army reporting that “at 15:34, two drones were identified crossing from Lebanon to northern Israel and fell in the northern Golan Heights area, causing a fire as a result of intercepting one of the drones in the Moshav Sha’al area, and the fire was extinguished.” Hebrew reports indicated that six fire brigades worked to extinguish several fires in the Syrian Golan.

Hebrew Channel 12 confirmed attempted interceptions of the attacks, all of which failed. Earlier, the Hebrew newspaper “Maariv” noted Israeli settlers’ avoidance of visiting farms in the occupied Syrian Golan due to recent repeated targeting by Lebanese and Iraqi resistance movements. Hebrew sources pointed out that the last time the Golan witnessed such intensity was during the Yom Kippur war.

In this context, the U.S. State Department stated on Monday evening, following a meeting between Foreign Minister Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “Blinken stressed to Netanyahu the importance of preventing the escalation of the conflict.”

Previously, the American website Axios quoted U.S. officials as saying that “the Biden administration believes that a limited war in Lebanon, or a small regional war, is a plausible scenario, but containing its expansion would be challenging.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.