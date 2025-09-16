Doha Concludes with Comprehensive Statement Condemning Israeli Aggression

On Monday, September 15, 2025, the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit, attended by Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa among other leaders, concluded in Doha, Qatar, with a robust joint statement condemning recent Israeli aggression. The summit, hosted at the invitation of Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was prompted by an Israeli attack on a residential neighborhood in Doha on September 9, 2025, which resulted in the death of a Qatari citizen and injuries to civilians.

Summit Outcomes and Joint Statement

The leaders of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) adopted a comprehensive joint statement comprising 25 points. The statement strongly denounced the Israeli attack on Qatar as a “flagrant violation of sovereignty” and a “gross breach of international law,” undermining prospects for peace in the region. It condemned the “cowardly and illegitimate” assault, emphasizing its impact on Qatar’s critical mediation efforts to halt the war in Gaza.

The statement highlighted the absence of international accountability as a factor encouraging Israel’s continued violations. It called on the global community to take urgent action to stop Israeli attacks on Arab and Islamic nations. The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to collective security and a shared destiny among Arab and Islamic states, endorsing the Arab League’s vision for regional security and cooperation.

Solidarity with Qatar and Palestinian Cause

The summit praised Qatar’s “wise and responsible” response to the aggression and commended its leading role in mediation efforts alongside Egypt and the United States, as well as its humanitarian and developmental contributions. The leaders expressed unwavering support for Qatar’s sovereignty and its diplomatic initiatives.

The statement addressed broader regional concerns, particularly Israel’s actions in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories. It condemned Israeli policies causing an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” including the use of siege and starvation as weapons of war, which the leaders described as a “fully-fledged war crime.” They rejected any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from territories occupied since 1967, labeling such actions as “crimes against humanity” and “ethnic cleansing.”

The summit emphasized the urgent need to implement the Arab-Islamic plan for Gaza’s reconstruction and called for international donors to participate in an upcoming conference in Cairo. It also warned of the “catastrophic consequences” of any Israeli decision to annex occupied Palestinian territories, deeming it a blatant violation of international law.

Support for International Legal Measures

The leaders urged OIC member states to review Israel’s UN membership in light of its “persistent disregard” for UN resolutions. They welcomed the UN General Assembly’s adoption of the “New York Declaration” on the two-state solution and supported an upcoming international conference hosted by Saudi Arabia and France on September 22, 2025, in New York. The statement stressed that a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East requires adherence to the Arab Peace Initiative and an end to the Israeli occupation, rather than targeting mediators or ignoring the Palestinian cause.

The summit endorsed the Hashemite Custodianship of King Abdullah II over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and highlighted the importance of supporting the Jerusalem Committee, chaired by King Mohammed VI, and the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency. It also tasked OIC member states with supporting the enforcement of arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against perpetrators of crimes against Palestinians and ensuring Israel’s compliance with provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice regarding the Genocide Convention.

Syrian Participation and Regional Solidarity

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa participated in the summit, reaffirming Syria’s solidarity with Qatar. In his address, he stated, “It is a rare moment in history when the negotiator is killed, and unprecedented that the mediator is targeted.” He condemned ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and noted similar attacks on Syria over the past nine months. Al-Sharaa underscored the importance of Arab and Islamic unity, saying, “No nation that unites and rallies together fails to grow stronger, and no nation that divides weakens.”

On the sidelines of the summit, President Sharaa held bilateral meetings with Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, reinforcing Syria’s commitment to supporting the sovereignty of sisterly states and rejecting external aggression.

The Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha underscored a unified stance against Israeli aggression and reaffirmed the commitment of Arab and Islamic nations to sovereignty, peace, and justice. By condemning violations of international law, supporting Palestine, and endorsing Qatar’s mediation efforts, the summit highlighted the importance of collective action in addressing regional challenges and advancing a just resolution to the Palestinian issue.





