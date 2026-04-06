Damascus: Authorities Apprehend Suspects in the Incursion upon the UAE Embassy

The Syrian Ministry of Interior has announced the arrest of two individuals involved in the recent breach of the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Damascus. In an official statement, Ministry spokesperson Noureddine al-Baba revealed that some of those implicated maintain covert ties to the former regime and have sought to disrupt Syria’s renewed diplomatic momentum.

An Inviolable Red Line

The Ministry confirmed that the arrests followed conclusive evidence establishing the suspects’ participation in the embassy incursion. Judicial proceedings have begun in accordance with established legal procedures. The Ministry stressed that any act targeting diplomatic missions constitutes a red line and a provocation that will be met with firm and immediate response.

“The Ministry remains vigilant and resolute in its duty to protect these missions and uphold diplomatic norms,” the statement declared. Specialized agencies continue to investigate the incident to ensure that all responsible parties are brought before the courts.

While affirming that peaceful assembly is a protected right and a legitimate expression of public sentiment, the Ministry noted that such rights must operate within the bounds of the law. The assault on the Emirati mission was described as a clear violation of national statutes and a departure from lawful protest. As a result, Internal Security forces have reinforced protective measures around all foreign missions to guarantee their safety.

Countering the Remnants of the Past

Spokesperson al-Baba stated that the agitators behind the disturbance sought to weaken Syria’s strategic depth within the Arab world and obstruct its progress toward a stable future. He underscored the importance of distinguishing between sincere advocates of the Palestinian cause and those acting on behalf of the defunct administration. According to al-Baba, these remnants continue to pursue the isolation that once constrained the country.

To prevent further manipulation of public sentiment, the Ministry signaled the forthcoming introduction of a draft resolution intended to regulate public gatherings and demonstrations. Al-Baba emphasized that these measures are organizational in nature and affirmed that the Syrian people possess the awareness and dignity necessary to express their views responsibly.

Context of the Incident

The arrests follow a demonstration held last Friday near the Abu Rummanah district. The gathering initially formed to express solidarity with Gaza and to protest recent legislative actions by the Israeli Knesset. The situation escalated when a faction of demonstrators approached the Emirati Embassy. Members of this group briefly lowered the UAE flag and raised the Palestinian flag before Syrian security forces intervened to restore order and secure the premises.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.