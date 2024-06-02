Ankara Says it’s Considering Withdrawing from Syria, Ready for Normalization if Borders Secured

While Tehran announced yesterday that acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani is likely to embark on a regional tour, including Syria and Lebanon, this week to follow up on the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and efforts to ceasefire, Turkey affirmed its readiness for broad normalization with Syria and that it may consider withdrawing its (occupied) forces from there if the Turkish borders are secured!

According to details reported by the “IRNA” agency, acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani hinted on the sidelines of the international meeting “Gaza: Resistance and Oppression” that he might embark on a regional tour in this context, including Syria and Lebanon, this week as a first step, within the framework of the previous tours of the late Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to follow up on the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and ceasefire efforts. He expressed hope for achieving a serious synergy of efforts in confronting the Zionists through discussions conducted with the authorities of these countries as well as with resistance movements.

He said, “The efforts made by Iran over the past eight months aimed to put an end to the crimes of the Zionists and the genocide they are committing against the people of Gaza.”

He confirmed that the efforts made by the martyred President Ibrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian aimed to help the people of Gaza and the immediate and unconditional cessation of these crimes, adding that Abdollahian’s tours to the region and beyond, as well as the meetings of the UN General Assembly and Security Council, were in this context.

He stressed that Iran has played and continues to play a pivotal and important role in resisting the Palestinian people and confronting Zionist aggression, and seeks, like the axis of resistance, to restore stability and peace to the region by rejecting incitement and igniting the region.

Regarding the convening of an emergency meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Islamic countries, he explained that he has been making contacts with some Foreign Ministers of Islamic countries to prevent Israel from continuing its crimes without any consequence.

