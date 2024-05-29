Nationalist Leader in Turkey Calls for Coordination with Syrian Regime to Launch Military Campaign Against the SDF

The leader of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party, Devlet Bahceli, condemned the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)’ organization of municipal elections in northeastern Syria. He advocated for collaboration with the Damascus government to initiate a joint military operation against what he termed “efforts to fragment Syria.”

Bahceli emphasized the necessity of Ankara-Damascus coordination to thwart the SDF’s exploitation of democratic processes to legitimize its control over the contested territories, as reported by the Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet.

Furthermore, Bahceli underscored the imperative of launching a military offensive in alliance with Damascus to dismantle the SDF, stressing the importance of eradicating the “terrorist organization” from its bases and breeding grounds through joint military endeavors.

Characterizing the upcoming elections in SDF-held areas as a veiled attempt to partition Syria under the guise of democracy, Bahceli accused the United States of backing these electoral efforts.

Bahceli commended the stance of the Kurdish National Council in Syria, which refused to endorse the elections and declared a boycott.

He called upon the United States to promptly withdraw its troops from Syria and Iraq, criticizing its ongoing support for the SDF.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.